Back to School food allergy guide: What parents need to know

BPT

Children spend anywhere from 800 to 1,100 hours at school each year. For those with food allergies, that time comes with added risks. From cafeteria meals to classroom snacks, the risk of a food allergy exposure is an everyday concern.

And with good reason: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 1 in 13 children — roughly two per classroom — are affected by food allergies. Of those, 42% have experienced at least one severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis. For children at risk, even a small exposure can be life-threatening.

The good news? With the right preparation, you can help your child manage food allergies with care and consistency. Discover how to educate, plan and confidently communicate with school staff and other parents to support your child throughout the school year.

Awareness and education are key

What is a food allergy? Simply put, it’s an allergic reaction that occurs after eating a food allergen. Your body’s immune system mistakenly responds to a certain food as if it were a harmful germ, causing an allergic reaction.

In children, the most common food allergies are to peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fin fish and shellfish.

A serious allergic reaction involves two or more body organs – the skin, lungs, stomach and/or heart. Symptoms may include:

Hives on the skin, sometimes on several parts of the body

Shortness of breath, wheezing, repetitive cough

Tightness in the throat, hoarse, trouble swallowing

Swelling of the tongue, lips or throat

Stomach discomfort such as abdominal cramps, diarrhea or vomiting

Blood pressure changes

Pale, faint, dizzy, confused

Epinephrine is the only medication that can stop anaphylaxis. Administer it as soon as possible. Remember the rule: “Epinephrine First, Epinephrine Fast.”

10 tips for a safe school year

Here are 10 essential tasks to help ensure your child with food allergies is safe, supported and included at school.

Schedule a back-to-school health checkup. Obtain updated medication forms, epinephrine prescriptions and an emergency care plan. Discuss whether new food allergy therapies – such as biologics – might offer added protection in case of accidental exposure.

Meet with school staff. Discuss food allergy accommodations in the cafeteria and classroom. Review the emergency plan. This is especially important if your child starts a new school.

Teach your child how to stay safe. Help your child recognize signs of an allergic reaction and understand when and how to ask for help. Make sure your child knows who to turn to and what steps to take in an emergency.

Be ready for the first day of school. Submit all required school health forms, drop off your child’s epinephrine and share a copy of the emergency care plan.

Pack allergy-safe meals and snacks. Make sure your child only eats what is safe based on his or her dietary restrictions.

Plan for snacks and special events. Confirm school policies for snack times and meals during field trips. Encourage no sharing of food.

Ensure epinephrine is easy to access. Find out if the school stocks epinephrine, where it’s stored, and if the staff is trained to administer it in an emergency. Remember, your child is permitted by law to self-carry an epinephrine device.

Address bullying and exclusion. Talk with your child about speaking up if they are being excluded, teased or bullied due to food allergies. Encourage talking with a trusted adult.

Check in with your child. Make it a habit to ask your child how things are going at school, including if there’s any difficulty managing food allergies.

Keep the conversation going. Communication between home and school is key. Keep teachers, school nurses and staff informed of any changes in your child’s health or needs.

Food allergies don’t have to get in the way of a safe, fun school year. With a little planning and teamwork, you can help your child thrive in and out of the classroom. For more information, tools and resources, visit: AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org.