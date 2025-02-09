Beech stands in the gap during funding crisis supporting non-profits for 35 years

Derrick Thomas, program manager for the Affordable Housing Centers of PA accepts the grant check from Dr. Kenneth Scott, Beech President/CEO. Beech Photo

PHILADELPHIA – Eighteen non-profits in Philadelphia received a boost when The Beech Companies, Inc. recently awarded $25,000 in small program grants through its Alston-Beech Foundation. The grants are especially helpful during the atmosphere of uncertainty surrounding the reorganization of the federal government, and how it will ultimately affect the future of non-profits nationwide.

For 35 years, the Alston-Beech Foundation has provided small program grants to non-profit organizations working to strengthen communities in North Philadelphia by providing vital programs and services to its residents. A member of the Philanthropy Network of Greater Philadelphia, the foundation has awarded over 500 grants to non-profit, community-based organizations and over 300 college scholarships through its scholarship fund. During the pandemic, the foundation provided $1,000 grants to 30 Philadelphia non-profits that provided essential services, to help keep them in operation during the national emergency.

“I’m proud as the President of the Alston-Beech Foundation to be involved in philanthropy for 35 years,” stated Dr. Kenneth Scott, president and CEO of the Beech Companies. Beech is one of the oldest and very few grant funding organizations in the country with Black leadership. It’s also one of few Black foundations in the nation that provides funding to other non-profit organizations.”

Nita Carmichael of the North Philly Rams accepts the grant check from Dr. Kenneth Scott, Beech President/CEO. Beech Photo

Scott said each organization funded has a different focus, but the common theme is that they are supportive of and help people in North Philadelphia communities. A common theme of some programs in this round of funding is preparing youth for success whether it’s through housing, mentorship or education.

The grants support community-based organizations like the North Philly Rams that mentor youth and build their self-esteem through sports and dance. The grant will help them develop the dance team and prepare them for competition. Support for fair and affordable housing is essential in a rapidly gentrifying city, especially in North Philadelphia communities. The Affordable Housing Center of PA provides housing counseling and support for first time homebuyers, renters facing eviction, and homeowners facing foreclosure. Youth facing survival issues thankfully can look to Covenant House Pennsylvania that provides services to runaway, homeless and trafficked youth.

“We are deeply grateful to the Alston-Beech Foundation for their generous support of our Safe Haven program,” said Covenant House CEO Alexia Clarke. This vital funding helps us provide youth experiencing homelessness or human trafficking with a safe and supportive shelter environment, access to essential medical and mental health services, and the opportunity to work toward a brighter, more stable future.” The Empowerment Achievement Movement Men of Courage Program works to empower communities by promoting the academic, mental, emotional, social, financial, and career development of the next generation of young Black and Latino males through early intervention.

“The funding that we supply to these organizations is so important in the lives of individuals and families throughout Philadelphia,” Scott said. Fortunately, the Alston-Beech Foundation is set up to continue serving the community for generations to come.” Other organizations that recently received grants include Body Empowerment Project, Center in The Park, Decision Makers Inc., Give and Go Athletics, MENZFIT, Mercy Neighborhood Ministries, Musicopia Inc., Prosperity Prep, The Clay Studio, The Dream Program Inc., The Rock School for Dance Education, Urban Affairs Coalition, Vetri Community Partnership and Wagner Free Institute of Science.

Founded by Dr. Bernard C. Watson and the late Floyd W. Alston in 1990, The Beech Companies has successfully used the concept of social enterprise to reimagine and revitalize disadvantaged communities in Philadelphia by utilizing business principles and strategies to solve social problems with the ultimate goal of empowerment and self-sustainability.

Over the past 35 years, Beech has leveraged over $2 billion in community reinvestment funds in North Philadelphia communities through the four primary organizations under its operation: Beech Interplex, Inc., Beech Capital, Beech Community Services and the Alston Beech Foundation.

Located on Cecil B. Moore Avenue in the heart of North Philadelphia, its overall mission is to provide the community with direct services that include commercial/economic development, neighborhood revitalization, program/project support, small business loans, educational/organizational grant programs and community ventures.

The next round of grant proposals are due April 1. For more information contact the foundation at [email protected] or visit https://beechcompanies.com/alston-beech-foundation.