Campaign for Working Families and Food Bank for New York City announce partnership to expand free tax assistance across NYC

The goals are to improve access and equity, as well as to reduce poverty.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. –– The Campaign for Working Families, Inc. (CWF) has announced a strategic partnership with the Food Bank for New York City to expand access to free tax-preparation services for NYC residents. Through this collaboration, CWF will operate seven tax sites across four boroughs — Harlem, the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens — providing in-person and virtual tax assistance to thousands of taxpayers.

As part of this initiative, CWF is also partnering with St. John’s University and several other local nonprofit organizations to ensure that much-needed comprehensive tax support reaches underserved communities. This partnership is designed to maximize tax refunds and credits for low-to moderate-income individuals and families, putting more money back into the pockets of working New York residents.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Food Bank for New York City to bring critical tax services to communities that need them the most,” said Dr. Nikia Owens, president and CEO, CWF. “With tax season approaching, our goal is to help as many individuals and families as possible take advantage of free, high-quality tax preparation, ensuring they are aware and receive the refunds and credits they are entitled to, which is especially beneficial during these inflationary times.”

Owens added that tax credits and refunds are critical to reducing poverty among low-income families and workers. These tax credits are crucial to increasing annual gross income for many people facing poverty. Over the years, CWF has secured tax credits and refunds for thousands of working families and individuals, resulting in one of the nation’s most effective anti-poverty initiatives. Eligibility for the EITC depends on income thresholds, filing status, and the number of qualifying children. For 2025, the maximum credit for taxpayers with three or more qualifying children is $8,046.

Through this partnership, CWF will leverage its expertise in Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs to offer secure, IRS-certified tax preparation at no cost to eligible taxpayers. The initiative also will include:

• Expanded virtual tax preparation options to serve those unable to visit a site in person.

• Bilingual tax services to accommodate NYC’s diverse population.

• Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic (LITC) services to assist taxpayers in resolving disputes with the IRS and understanding their rights.

• Community-based outreach in partnership with local nonprofits to increase accessibility.

“By working together, we are ensuring that every eligible New Yorker has access to tax services that can provide financial relief and security,” Owens said. “This partnership is about strengthening communities, reducing financial burdens, and ensuring equitable access to tax resources.”

New York residents interested in accessing free tax services can find more information about site locations, hours of operation, and eligibility criteria by visiting: www.cwf-philly.org or calling: (646) 981-6111.

About Campaign for Working Families, Inc.

The Campaign for Working Families, Inc. (CWF) is a nonprofit organization committed to providing free tax preparation, financial services, and workforce development programs to low- and moderate-income individuals and families. Through its community partnerships and IRS-certified tax services, CWF helps taxpayers maximize refunds and improve financial stability.

About Food Bank for New York City

The Food Bank for New York City is the city’s largest hunger-relief organization, dedicated to combating food insecurity and supporting economic stability. By providing access to nutritious food, tax preparation, and financial services, the Food Bank empowers New Yorkers to build a path toward financial security.