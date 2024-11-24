BPT

Scams are unfortunately a fact of life these days. If it’s not identity or data theft, it’s credit breaches and scam phone calls. Many of us are getting scam texts, too. As the holidays roll in, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) wants you to know we are on the job, working to protect you and your mail and packages.

USPIS’s new holiday campaign, Don’t Get Snowed by Holiday Scams, alerts consumers about crimes that are on the rise this holiday season: counterfeit postage, phishing/smishing, mail and package theft, and letter carrier robberies. It’s all about making sure your holiday season is merry, bright, and safe.

Counterfeit postage

Now is a great time to stock up on stamps so you have them on hand to mail your holiday cards and packages. Looking for Forever Stamps online? You may find some deceptively good deals out there. And that’s the keyword: deceptive. Counterfeit stamps are appearing more and more. If you see stamps at 20% to 50% off their face value, it’s a scam. Fraudsters target consumers online on social media platforms, third-party e-commerce sites, and pop-up ads. These fake, discounted stamps come in a variety of designs that are meant to mimic real postage.

Protect yourself

Buy your stamps at the post office or from approved postal providers, which include legitimate “big box” retailers.

Report the sellers of counterfeit stamps at uspis.gov/report.

Phishing/smishing

What’s that? You may have received a text or email about a package delivery gone wrong or unpaid online postage charges. The subject line or headline usually is “Delivery Failure Notification” or something similar. These messages appear to be from the USPS or another government entity, but they’re not. They will likely contain a URL for you to click. If you do, it can activate a virus or lure you into providing personal financial information. If you get a text or email that uses poor grammar, has spelling errors, or asks you for payment or personal information of any kind, it is a scam.

Protect yourself

Don’t click on any links.

Block the sender.

Delete the text or email immediately. If you choose to report it, send USPS-related phishing emails to [email protected]. You can also send USPS-related smishing texts to 7726. All other phishing/smishing attempts should be reported to the FTC or your local consumer affairs group(s).

Mail and package safety

Thieves are always lurking, getting ready for the busy holiday season, just like you! Your packages may arrive on time but may not truly reach their destination if they’re plucked from the porch before you or your loved ones can get them inside. USPIS takes these cases of package theft very seriously and makes thousands of arrests each year. Thieves commonly cruise neighborhoods at times when people are at work, but they can strike anytime.

Protect yourself

Don’t leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time. Use USPS Hold Mail service, a delivery locker, or ask a trusted neighbor to grab your package if you are going to be away.

Request signature confirmation on packages and add package tracking.

Don’t send cash in the mail.

If you move, file a change of address with USPS at www.usps.com and let your financial institutions know as soon as possible.

If you suspect you may be a victim of mail theft, report it at www.uspis.gov/report.

Letter carrier safety

Thieves are getting bolder. They’re targeting letter carriers and stealing mail, packages, and even employee valuables. USPIS constantly strives to protect those who deliver to your door.

Postal inspectors are on the job, focusing on operations in high-risk areas, increasing awareness through education, and enforcing more than 200 laws designed to protect the nation’s mailstream. Recent operations have led to the arrests of individuals involved in postal-related crimes, and the Postal Inspection Service is committed to making sure every letter carrier returns home safely this holiday season and all year long.

Protect yourself (and your letter carriers!)

If you see suspicious activity, call 9-1-1 immediately, then postal inspectors at 877-876-2455.

Secure packages immediately after delivery.

Have your local post office hold mail/deliveries if you are going to be away.

Ensure valuables remain out of sight. Whether on your person or at your front door, your valuables are a target for thieves who are always on alert for their next opportunity.

For more information on what postal inspectors are doing to protect employees and customers, visit Project Safe Delivery – United States Postal Inspection Service (uspis.gov).

Holiday cheer is coming your way this season in the form of cards, letters, and packages. By working together to prevent scams and theft, we can all ensure the season is merry and bright.