Image

2:06 PM / Tuesday November 26, 2024

24 Nov 2024

Military entrepreneurs gain retirement planning insights at Philadelphia workshop

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 24, 2024 Category: Color Of Money Posted by:

Panelists for The Impact of Service – Your Future Your Philly workshop for veteran entrpreneurs at St. Josephs University.
Photo: Courtesy Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)

Military entrepreneurs and their spouses recently gathered at St. Joseph’s University’s Campion Center for a workshop on strengthening finances and planning for retirement. Hosted by Bunker Labs — a partner of the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) — in collaboration with Robinhood Markets, Inc., the event aimed to address the unique retirement challenges faced by military-connected entrepreneurs in Philadelphia.

Scott Tucker, founder of US Vet Wealth, shared actionable strategies for retirement planning. His session covered topics like setting financial objectives, understanding veteran benefits, and identifying diverse sources of retirement income. The event also featured a panel discussion titled “The Impact of Service: Your Future, Your Philly,” moderated by U.S. Navy veteran Jimmy White IV. The panel explored the transition from military service to civilian life and highlighted valuable skills and experiences tailored to Pennsylvania’s veteran community. With the fourth-largest concentration of veterans in the nation, Pennsylvania has the potential to become a leading advocate for military veterans and their families.

Financial security remains a critical concern for veterans, many of whom lack access to the tools and education needed for effective financial management and retirement planning. Robinhood’s Money Matters workshops, launched earlier this year in multiple markets, aim to bridge this gap by providing practical guidance to help veterans build long-term financial stability.

Neferteri Strickland of Bunker Labs welcomes military veteran entrpreneurs to the finance workshop at St. Josephs University.
Photo: Courtesy Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)

The Philadelphia event was organized by Neferteri Strickland, the local representative for Bunker Labs. Bunker Labs empowers veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs by connecting them with the resources and networks necessary to grow their businesses and secure their futures.

Robinhood’s commitment to financial empowerment is rooted in its founding mission: ensuring everyone has access to the knowledge and tools needed to make informed financial decisions. This mission is reflected in programs like crypto-education workshops and Robinhood Money Drills. To learn more, visit Robinhood’s ESG platform.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailCracking your nest egg: Twelve ways to spend wisely during retirement Elected Officials Celebrate Women Veterans, Military Families First steps in retirement planning — for all Americans
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Commentary

The way it is

November 17, 2024

Share Tweet Email Many of us are dealing with last week’s Election Day results in different ways,...

SUNrise

cj speaks…The Aftermath

November 17, 2024

Share Tweet Email By cj So now that the election results have been tallied, and the outcomes...

Travel

Five tips to plan a family-friendly winter getaway

November 24, 2024

Share Tweet Email Break from the cold-weather blues with a trip to the beach Family Features If...

Seniors

‘I was constantly stressed out’: My fight with excess cortisol

November 10, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT For Janice, health and fitness were always priorities. Growing up in Jamaica, she’d...

Health

Three reasons younger Americans have an easier time maintaining healthy habits

November 24, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT Most parents agree that it’s important for children to establish healthy habits before...

Philly NAACP

NEWLY ELECTED PHILA. BRANCH NAACP

November 16, 2024

Share Tweet Email Share Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia...

tierney

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff