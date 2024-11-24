Military entrepreneurs gain retirement planning insights at Philadelphia workshop

Panelists for The Impact of Service – Your Future Your Philly workshop for veteran entrpreneurs at St. Josephs University.

Photo: Courtesy Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)

Military entrepreneurs and their spouses recently gathered at St. Joseph’s University’s Campion Center for a workshop on strengthening finances and planning for retirement. Hosted by Bunker Labs — a partner of the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) — in collaboration with Robinhood Markets, Inc., the event aimed to address the unique retirement challenges faced by military-connected entrepreneurs in Philadelphia.

Scott Tucker, founder of US Vet Wealth, shared actionable strategies for retirement planning. His session covered topics like setting financial objectives, understanding veteran benefits, and identifying diverse sources of retirement income. The event also featured a panel discussion titled “The Impact of Service: Your Future, Your Philly,” moderated by U.S. Navy veteran Jimmy White IV. The panel explored the transition from military service to civilian life and highlighted valuable skills and experiences tailored to Pennsylvania’s veteran community. With the fourth-largest concentration of veterans in the nation, Pennsylvania has the potential to become a leading advocate for military veterans and their families.

Financial security remains a critical concern for veterans, many of whom lack access to the tools and education needed for effective financial management and retirement planning. Robinhood’s Money Matters workshops, launched earlier this year in multiple markets, aim to bridge this gap by providing practical guidance to help veterans build long-term financial stability.

Neferteri Strickland of Bunker Labs welcomes military veteran entrpreneurs to the finance workshop at St. Josephs University.

Photo: Courtesy Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)

The Philadelphia event was organized by Neferteri Strickland, the local representative for Bunker Labs. Bunker Labs empowers veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs by connecting them with the resources and networks necessary to grow their businesses and secure their futures.

Robinhood’s commitment to financial empowerment is rooted in its founding mission: ensuring everyone has access to the knowledge and tools needed to make informed financial decisions. This mission is reflected in programs like crypto-education workshops and Robinhood Money Drills. To learn more, visit Robinhood’s ESG platform.