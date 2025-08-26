Image

12:41 AM / Wednesday August 27, 2025

26 Aug 2025

Samuel Staten Sr. Pre-Apprenticeship Program celebrates 69 graduates

August 26, 2025

The 2025 graduates of the Samuel Staten Sr. Pre-Apprenticeship Program

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Samuel Staten Sr. Pre-Apprenticeship Program (SSSPAP) recently celebrated its Second Annual Graduation Ceremony at the Sheet Metal Workers’ Union Hall in Philadelphia.

One of the region’s emerging, comprehensive programs providing opportunities for pre-apprenticeship training and other career pathways, the program recently graduated 69 participants.

Since its inception, 62 participants have successfully entered trade union apprenticeships, while 65 have used the training to follow other career pathways.

According to recent reports, there are over a million unfilled skilled trades jobs. Skilled tradespersons are in demand and are the current focus of workforce development. U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D- 3rd Dist.) recently introduced the Leveraging Educational Opportunities Networks Act (LEON Act) which would fund organizations that provide free certification training to workers seeking jobs in construction and other industries.

The Samuel Staten Sr. Pre-Apprenticeship Program is an important component to meeting the demand for skilled workers in the Philadelphia Region. The program graduated 52 participants in 2024.

“It’s a joy to see young people — and some not so young — that have come a long way, but made a commitment to themselves, invested in themselves and connected to an important and successful program like the Sam Staten Senior Pre-Apprenticeship Program,” s State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-7th Dist.), a longtime supporter who attended the recent graduation ceremony. “Our hope is that they do for others as they have invested in themselves.”

From left: State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-7th Dist.), Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Samuel Staten Jr., Laborers Local 332 Business Manager, and LIUNA Vice-President congratulate the 2025 graduates of the Sam Staten Senior Pre-Apprenticeship Program.

The independent, non-profit program offers 18-weeks of free classroom training including case management, skill development, educational enrichment and industry techniques necessary to successfully enter skilled trade apprenticeships and unions. It prepares participants to take the CASAS and the OSHA training exams. Life skills and financial literacy are also important aspects of instruction. Additionally, it assists graduates with placement into union apprenticeships and keeps track of their progress.

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, who also attended the ceremony, spoke on the importance of the program.

“I support the Sam Staten Senior Pre-Apprenticeship Program because it provides opportunities for our young people to follow their goals, their dreams and their aspirations,” he said. “It also focuses on helping young people build the City of Philadelphia. We want to make sure the trades in Philadelphia are diverse and they reflect the population of the City of Philadelphia. It’s also an opportunity for us to build generational wealth as a means to address the issue of poverty here in the city.”

The free program is open to men and women 18 and over who are residents of Pennsylvania. They must have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license and be able to pass a drug test. Classes are held in the evening and on weekends to accommodate participants’ working schedules. The next class begins August 27, 2025.

“Our mission is to provide equal access to opportunities in skilled trade apprenticeships, trade unions and other career opportunities to overlooked and underserved residents of the Philadelphia Region, explained Omar Nelson, SSSPAP executive director. “By providing state-of-the-art career education and employment training, we seek to increase their participation in skilled trade apprenticeship programs and trade unions.”

“However, our ultimate goal is to assist participants in obtaining self-sufficiency and success in life,” Nelson added. “If you are serious and committed to changing and improving your position in life, this is the program for you.”

Philadelphia Region trade unions are primary partners of the SSSPAP and have signed Memoranda of Agreements in recognition of their commitment to accept participants into apprenticeships. Apply online by visiting: https://www.ssspap.org. For more details, call: 215-971-2960 or email: [email protected].

