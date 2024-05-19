Savvy online shopping tips to save money and time

BPT — SPONSORED BY CITI

The ease of shopping online can offer customers greater flexibility and convenience, as well as access to a wider range of products. However, these expanded choices can sometimes lead to more time spent searching for deals.

If you’re looking to save money without spending too much time, it’s crucial to be strategic before you browse.

Here are tips savvy shoppers use to shop smarter online:

Make the most of free shopping tools

Finding deals quickly can be tough, but savvy shoppers know the latest tools can help. For example, the Citi ShopSM browser extension provides an easy way to find savings by automatically searching over 5,000 online merchants for available offers and coupons.

According to a recent Citi study*, over one-third of Americans (35%) say it takes too long to find coupons or promo codes when shopping online, and 74% have abandoned an online purchase because they couldn’t find a deal. The Citi Shop browser extension helps eligible Citi® credit cardmembers save time and money by finding savings.

To start using Citi Shop, cardmembers just need to add the extension to their mobile iOS device or desktop browser and enroll their eligible Citi credit card. While shopping online, users will receive alerts about available percent or amount back offers.

Visit: Citi.com/CitiShopEnroll to add the extension.

Plan ahead

When it comes to online shopping, planning helps you stay on track and gives you more time to compare prices. Before firing up your laptop or phone, make a quick list of what you’re looking for. Your list could also include how much you’re willing to spend.

You could also try keeping a calendar of events like family birthdays, upcoming weddings and other important milestones so you don’t rush to buy something at the last minute.

Sign up for newsletters and alerts

For another smart move, try signing up for newsletters and enabling notifications from your preferred retailers to access exclusive deals and promotions. By doing so, you’ll receive timely alerts about special promotions, early access to sales and personalized recommendations. These exclusive perks may help you save money and update you on the latest deals.

Look for retailer incentives

If you write a product review or fill out a survey requested by a retailer, you could be eligible for perks like gift card drawings or discounts.

Other retailers may offer price matching or adjustments if you see an item you just bought go on sale at another store a few days later.

If you want to save more time finding online deals, you can always try using the Citi Shop browser extension, which automatically searches for offers and coupons at checkout.

Set a budget

Track your monthly income and expenses to figure out what you may have left for special occasions, shopping or entertainment. After budgeting for necessities, try setting aside a monthly discretionary spending amount, and then stick to it.

Using these tips and tools, you can save time and tap into savings when you shop online.

*The Citi Shopping Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative adults ages 18+ from the U.S., including the U.S. territories, in December 2023.