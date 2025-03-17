Spring into financial security: Refresh your fraud awareness this season

BPT

As flowers bloom and the days grow longer, it’s the perfect time for a little spring cleaning – not just for your home, but for your financial security too! Last year, consumers worldwide lost a staggering $1 trillion to all types of scams. Just as you declutter and refresh your space, take this opportunity during Fraud Prevention Month to dust off your fraud awareness and fortify your financial safeguards with tips from Cecilie Fjellhøy and Mastercard.

“A scam can potentially leave you in a challenging financial position and feeling personally ashamed. As someone who became a victim, I want others to be alert and aware of the tactics fraudsters use to deceive others,” said Fjellhøy, advocate and whistleblower in the Netflix documentary ‘The Tinder Swindler.’ “This Fraud Prevention Month, I am partnering with Mastercard to help empower people with tips to better identify fraud before it happens.”

Too good to be true? It probably is! If an offer seems unbelievable or over-the-top, it may be a scam. Fraudsters might dangle promises of guaranteed wealth or pretend to be a friend or loved one in urgent need. Consider whether a message could really be true and verify its legitimacy.

Don’t get swept up in pressure tactics: Scammers thrive on panic, pushing fake emergencies or “limited-time” deals to make you act fast.

Pause, take a breath and consult a trusted source before making any decisions. Be wary of urgent requests for money – especially if they involve gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency. If you haven’t met in person, or if you are not sure, don’t send funds!

Turn on transaction alerts to get notified of unusual activity. Regularly review financial statements and report anything unfamiliar. Identity thieves may open fraudulent accounts in your name. Credit monitoring services help flag suspicious activity early so you can take action before damage spreads.

Report it, don’t ignore it: If you spot a scam, act quickly. Contact your bank to lock down your accounts, file a police report, and report fraud to agencies like the FTC or your local authorities. If unauthorized payments pop up, request a freeze or reversal ASAP. Many banks can stop fraudulent transfers if caught in time.

Zero Liability has your back: Financial institutions that issue Mastercard cards won’t hold consumers responsible for “unauthorized transactions,” provided they are promptly reported, and the cardholder used reasonable care in protecting the card from loss or theft. As a Mastercard cardholder, Zero Liability applies to your purchases made in the store, over the telephone, online or via a mobile device, and ATM transactions. With protections like that, paying with your card brings more peace of mind than paying with cash or check.

“Fraud prevention has come a long way since I met my scammer, but it is still important to learn the red flags, trust your gut and stay vigilant,” said Fjellhøy. “Whether paying online, in stores, in apps or using a device, Mastercard provides valuable security benefits to help keep cardholders protected. That peace of mind is invaluable.”

Whether you’re sipping iced tea in the sun while hunting for deals online or exploring local markets in a new city, these tips will help keep you safe. So, embrace the season, stay scam smart, and with cyber smarts, enjoy your spring shopping!