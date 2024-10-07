Image

The Philadelphia Department of Revenue is now accepting low-income tax freeze program applications

Apply now through January 31, 2025, to take advantage of the new relief program.

The City of Philadelphia’s Department of Revenue has announced that applications are now available for the newly created assistance program, the Low-Income Tax Freeze. In June, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker signed into law this new initiative to offer financial relief to low-income homeowners in the city. The Low-Income Tax Freeze program “freezes” real estate tax bills for eligible owner-occupied properties in Philadelphia. The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, January 31, 2025.

“The Low-Income Tax Freeze program is one more tool in the toolbox to help Philadelphians lower their tax bills,” Parker said. “No homeowner in Philadelphia should ever fear losing their home because they can’t pay their taxes. The City offers useful programs to help keep tax bills affordable and protect residents.”

The Low-Income Tax Freeze program is available to homeowners who meet specific income eligibility requirements. Income limits are taken from state requirements for a single person at $33,500 annually or $41,500 for a couple. Qualifying homeowners can apply online through the Philadelphia Tax Center, by mail, or in person at one of the City’s neighborhood municipal service centers. January 31, 2025, is the last day to apply and receive the benefit in time for the 2025 tax bill.

“The Low-Income Tax Freeze program is a significant component of our mission to provide equitable tax relief to our most vulnerable residents, while ensuring everyone pays their fair share,” said Kathleen McColgan, commissioner, Department of Revenue. “Eligible homeowners enrolled in this program will see significant savings and be protected from increasing property valuations in rapidly changing neighborhoods.”

Philadelphia offers some of the most substantive assistance programs for the Real Estate Tax. Programs like the recently increased Homestead Exemption will save most homeowners up to $1,399 on their 2025 tax bill.

For more information about the Low-Income Tax Freeze, visit: www.phila.gov/tax-freeze.

You can also contact your District or At-Large City Council Office about the program. Find your District’s office location at: https://phlcouncil.com/council-members/.

The Department of Revenue may be reached by phone at: (215) 686-6442.

Multi-language accommodation is available through the Call Center. Spanish applications are available online at the Tax Center and on paper.

