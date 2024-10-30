Three things to know about learning AI for career advancement

BPT

Artificial intelligence (AI) undeniably continues to shape the workplace. Companies across the globe are navigating how to integrate AI into their business operations and strategies – making it increasingly paramount for professionals to keep pace with these modern tech advancements.

This AI-focused landscape might be overwhelming for some, but there is a significant opportunity for workers to excel by learning new skills and enhancing existing ones. Based on new research conducted by Reputation Leaders and sponsored by DeVry University, there are several considerations individuals should keep in mind when working to progress in an economy influenced by AI.

AI skills are no longer a nice-to-have

Gone are the days when AI was a distant concept; it is now a present-day reality shifting current roles and creating new ones. From automating routine tasks to providing data-driven insights, AI tools are changing what businesses, and their workers, need to succeed in the future.

Employers recognize this, with the research finding that 73% believe hiring more people with AI skills will benefit their organization. Meanwhile, most workers (83%) say AI skills will have some impact on their ability to remain employable.

The challenge is that while nearly 9 in 10 employers (87%) are offering upskilling opportunities, they estimate on average only about half of workers (55%) participate. While employers continue to identify how to best train on AI, this signals a vast opportunity for workers to take advantage of their company’s continuing education offerings. If they are not sure how to align their skills with the future needs of their company, they can proactively ask how they should be upskilling for their specific career advancement.

Responsible AI use is imperative

Most workers already see the benefits of AI, such as an increased ease of working and productivity, and only 1 in 5 workers (19%) feel their job security has decreased because of the technology. In addition, AI can allow employees to concentrate on work involving things like strategic decision-making and collaboration, rather than administrative or other mundane tasks.

“The future of work is all about the synergy between the individual capabilities and AI technologies,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “Embracing AI as a partner in your work can enable you to engage in higher-value activities that foster innovation and growth.”

With that, it is important for workers to abide by the guidelines set by their employers to make sure they are using the technology responsibly and can take advantage of its benefits. In fact, half of employers say AI poses potential data privacy and confidentiality risks for their organization. If workers are not sure how or when to use AI in their roles, they should be cautious when experimenting with the technology and ask their manager about the best options for proper training.

Learning for the future doesn’t require a traditional degree

There are a variety of options for workers to acquire new skills, and this does not always necessitate a four-year college degree. Engaging with academic institutions that offer flexible, accessible and personalized alternate learning pathways can help workers pursue their desired career ambitions while balancing other commitments.

Seventy-five percent of employers agree that people who take the initiative to upskill or reskill, including in AI, will get ahead in their careers. If a worker is unsure about their employer’s professional development offerings, they should ask their HR department about available resources for ongoing learning. This could include earning certifications, certificates or participating in other targeted skills development opportunities funded by employers.

“Asking about AI training opportunities not only demonstrates your willingness to learn, but it also signals to your employer that you are invested in the future of the company,” said Dave Barnett, chief administrative officer at DeVry University. “I’d remind anyone who feels they are not being adequately trained on AI that it is not too late to build the skills for the future you want.”

Lifelong learning can have a positive impact on career mobility. While workers should not be alone in their quest to learn, this quest requires a sense of individual ambition to keep up in an AI-driven era. To learn more about continuing education opportunities and preparing for the modern workplace, visit DeVry.edu.