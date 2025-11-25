TruMark Financial® Credit Union opens applications for the 2026 Difference Makers Scholarship

From left – Jenna McFarland, Devlyn Faber, Cole Marozsan, Jyotirmai Kadiyala, Meadow Brooks, Daniel Hillman, and TruMark Financial Credit Union CEO Kelly Botti.

Third annual scholarship program celebrates high school seniors creating measurable community impact while supporting the nonprofits they serve.

FORT WASHINGTON, PA – TruMark Financial® Credit Union is now accepting applications for its third annual Difference Makers Scholarship, an award that honors high school seniors who are using their time, talents, and compassion to create lasting change in their communities.

The program not only supports students financially but also contributes to the nonprofit organizations they partner with, amplifying their collective impact.

Top scholarship awards include $7,500 for first place, $4,000 for second, and $3,000 for third, with additional $350 scholarships for students placing 4th through 10th. To further encourage community partnerships, a $350 donation will also be made to the nonprofit organization associated with each of the ten student finalists.

A legacy of student-led impact

Last year’s recipients demonstrated how personal inspiration, innovation, and volunteerism can intersect to address serious community needs:

Jyotirmai Kadiyala (1st Place), from Pennsbury School District’s STEM Academy, created Pat on the Back, a therapeutic silicone hand model designed to provide comfort during depressive episodes. Presented at over 10 expos, her project raised awareness around youth mental health and showcased the compassionate potential of STEM.

Devlyn Faber (2nd Place), of Central Bucks School District, turned a middle school fundraiser into an enduring commitment to The For the Love of Grace Foundation, organizing awareness events and fundraisers to support children fighting pediatric cancer.

Cole Marozsan (3rd Place), from Neshaminy High School, supported families battling cancer through his work with The Breathing Room Foundation, channeling his volunteer efforts into a school-wide initiative through the National Honor Society.

Each of the ten finalists, along with their sponsoring teachers and nonprofit partners, were honored at a spring recognition breakfast, where students shared their stories of service and the difference their projects made in their communities.

Application details

To be eligible for the 2026 Difference Makers Scholarship, applicants must:

Be high school seniors planning to attend a college, university, trade school, or certificate program.

Have completed a volunteer project, either through a nonprofit organization or one they created independently.

Have a sponsoring teacher who supports their application.

Reside in one of the five counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania – Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, or Philadelphia – making them eligible for membership at TruMark Financial.

Complete required financial education video modules via our website, provided by Greenlight, a debit card and mobile money app for families, with financial education videos.

Applicants are not required to be members of TruMark Financial at the time of application; however, scholarship recipients will be required to become members before receiving their award.

Students will be evaluated based on the impact and reach of their work, number of verified volunteer hours, scalability of the project, and storytelling ability in describing their initiative, along with completion of the required financial education components. A personal essay is also required.

The deadline for applications is April 30, 2026. To learn more or submit an application, visit www.trumarkonline.org/difference-makers-scholarship.