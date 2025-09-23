A mixed bag…

Rev. Carolyn Cavaness of Mother Bethel AME Church speaks at the City Council stated meeting last Thursday, Sept. 18.

Photo: Chris Mansfield | PHL City Council

Or, the column you get when City Government is up to so much you can’t focus on just one thing…

By Denise Clay-Murray

Most of the time, writing “Hanging in The Hall” is pretty easy, because the folks in City Government have given me something to clearly focus on.

But every once in a while, there are periods in City Government where folks are doing the absolute most, so I have to write about as many of the shenanigans as possible. While we’ll probably come back to some of these topics in future columns, I wanted to introduce them now.

So here goes…

We start this column where we always start — at Philadelphia City Council. On Thursday, Councilmember Curtis Jones introduced a resolution to authorize the Committee on Public Safety to hold hearings to create an Office of Freedman Affairs. This office would focus on Black folks.

Or to be specific, Black folks who can prove they are descended from slaves.

Or to be even more specific, Black folks who can prove they are descended from American slaves.

The date for the hearings hasn’t been set, but the move garnered Jones some praise from Ogbonna Haigins, who introduces himself as “President of the Philadelphia Reparations Coalition For American Freedmen and a Fourth Generation Chattel Slavery Survivor” these days during public comment. He’s been calling for such an office for a while now.

“You know, right after slavery ended, the very first thing our people created was an office. It was called the Freedmen’s Bureau, and that office wasn’t just name on a name on paper,” Haigins said. “It built schools and hospitals. With this historic step, Councilmember Jones has set himself apart from every legislator in the last 150 years. He had the political will to stand up for his people and for that, Councilman Jones, you deserve a standing ovation.”

But that said, my sources in Council say that the hearing stage will probably as far as the Office of American Freedmen gets, because let’s be honest here. Councilmember Jamie Gauthier initiated a reparations task force that hasn’t done much. And we won’t even talk about the support this idea HASN’T gotten from Mayor Cherelle Parker’s office. But when the hearings are set, we’ll be there.

Our next stop is Mother Bethel AME Church in Society Hill. That was the scene of a town hall meeting held by District Attorney Larry Krasner on Thursday night. The purpose of these town halls is to inform the public on their rights should President Donald Trump make good on his threat to send the National Guard into Philadelphia to help their friends in Immigration and Customs Enforcement that are already here try and meet Trump’s chief of staff Stephen Miller meet his goal of 3,000 arrests a day.

But while the town hall, which was one of a series, gave residents tips on how to make sure their rights were protected, the action going on outside of Mother Bethel, one of the nation’s oldest Black churches, featured a tutorial on another right: the right to free speech.

A group calling itself SurgePhilly gathered in front of Mother Bethel to protest Krasner and the town halls. One of their members had appeared at a previous town hall, and accused those gathered of being the kind of folks who got Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder whose death last week showed how some folks only appreciate free speech when it’s racist and misguided, killed.

Now, without getting into the whole “group of white people marching to a Black church to protest” issue and the bad optics connected with that, this time, they found themselves sharing their feelings outside of the church while a group of counter-protestors also made their feelings known.

And isn’t two groups of people shouting their views at each other what free speech is all about?

Now let’s go back to City Hall. Or, more specifically, to the places at City Hall where city officials park their cars.

A story in Friday’s Philadelphia Inquirer says that you might not want to invite Councilmember Isaiah Thomas and members of the Parker administration to the same parties. According to an email that Thomas sent to administration officials — and that somehow ended up in the Inky’s hands — Hassan Freeman, the city’s director of neighborhood and community engagement and another Parker administration official that Thomas didn’t identify, rolled up on the Councilmember in the parking lot.

This was after Freeman had apparently stopped by Thomas’s offices without an appointment, according to the email.

Thomas has had his issues with the Parker administration. When Parker decided to keep Joyce Wilkerson on the board of the School District of Philadelphia, he was very animated in his opposition. Recently, his beef with the Parker administration has centered around the city’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, a cause that Thomas, Council’s majority whip, has taken on. According to the email, the incident at his parking spot is a manifestation of a deeper problem, Thomas said.

“Unfortunately, this doesn’t surprise me, as it’s reflective of the treatment I have been receiving from the Parker administration since June,” he wrote. “This is another example of the lack of respect for me, my office and my position as a member of City Council.”

Okay.

There are a lot of things coming up that Council and the mayor need to be on the same page about. Whether or not this contretemps between Thomas and the Parker administration has an impact on those things is anybody’s guess.

In any case, we’ll have front row seats.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.