Baby, You Can Park My Car, Part II

On Friday, Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on Streets and Services met to hear from the Philadelphia Parking Authority regarding its enforcement practices during the FIFA World Cup and other America 250 events. Or, at least, that was the plan.

By Denise Clay-Murray

One of the last trips that SUN sports columnist Chris Murray and I took before our car got totaled was a trip to the FIFA Fan Fest at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park.

There was a lot to like about Fan Fest. Watching soccer matches with people from all over the country and the world. Sitting on a lounge chair eating French fries and drinking cocktails. Seeing how much fun watching two teams play their hearts out to a tie can be.

But the one thing that wasn’t so much fun was finding a place to park. Unless you were one of the media outlets fortunate enough to get a parking pass, finding somewhere to put your car was a challenge. Parking in the neighborhood itself required a Philadelphia Parking Authority pass. And even then, spaces were in short supply.

Because of this, there were folks that found themselves having to deal with tickets, boots and the towing that accompanies both.

On Friday, Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on Streets and Services held a hearing to try and find out what worked and what didn’t when it came to FIFA Fan Fest parking.

There was just one problem. The organization that Councilmember Jeffrey Young, chair of the committee, wanted to talk with, the Philadelphia Parking Authority, didn’t send a representative.

Young was incredulous. Especially since he just wanted to talk.

“We wanted to allow the Parking Authority the opportunity to talk about some of the positive things that the Parking Authority does for our city,” he said. “We wanted to give the Parking Authority the opportunity to talk about how they actually contribute to improving the quality of life for residents in our city. That was the premise of this conversation, but unfortunately, because the parking authority chose not to send someone to this hearing, we cannot have that positive conversation that I was looking to have.”

Because the Parking Authority is seen as, easily, the city’s most bloodlessly efficient agency, something that was made nationally famous through one of my favorite reality shows of all time — “Parking Wars” — Young wanted the agency to have the chance to show the positive things that they bring to the community.

But they didn’t show up.

Richard Montanez, the city’s Deputy Commissioner of Streets, did, however.

The Streets Department worked with the PPA to implement the parking restrictions passed by Council for the residents of the neighborhoods abutting Lemon Hill. Residents in parking districts 6 and 7 near Lemon Hill were required to get a temporary parking permit to park in their neighborhoods. The temporary permits included a virtual one for the homeowner and two physical passes for visitors, Montanez said. The permits were free to residents, he said.

Visitors to the fan fest were encouraged to use public transportation, bike, or to walk.

Instead of ending the meeting, Young recessed it in the hopes of getting the Parking Authority to come in and talk to the Committee on Streets and Services.

But, if the PPA doesn’t want to, the city’s options are few. You see, the PPA is a state agency, and has been for a while. While Philadelphia’s officials can make suggestions or requests, there’s not a lot it can do legally.

But, seeing as the idea of the hearing is to help residents not see the PPA as the enemy, I don’t see why they wouldn’t.

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