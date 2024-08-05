cj speaks…Reflections on life

By cj

Looking back on our summer days so far brings memories of fun times; the vacationing, meeting up with family and friends that we haven’t seen in a while. It seems like summer opens up a door that gives us the freedom to do almost anything, go almost anywhere, and to reach those unreachable goals.

Reflections of where we have been, what we have done, and of all those things in between we have experienced — as well as the people, things, and places we have encountered during a lifetime — have led us to where we are today. Taking time to reflect upon our lives gives us the opportunity to understand who were really are as a result of all these experiences.

Now as we step into a new month, August, we are already at the latter part of the year. It’s time to allow your light to shine forth as you contemplate the path forward. Let your life flow into zones you never knew existed.

Taking time to reflect on your life helps to guide your next steps and allows you to press forward. It may turn out that life is a bit better than you thought, and those opportunities and times you spend with yourself and others are quite valuable. This is something you don’t ever want to change, possibly because you would like to encounter these experiences more often and on a regular basis.

Allow what you learn as you reflect on your life to shine on others, uplift their lives, motivate them, and prove that all things are possible. As you express those emotions, knowing you are going to make it through — you got this — remember that God is on your side. God has moved you out of those spaces and has brought you into better places.

In some circumstances, what you discover as you reflect on your life can be disappointing. Do not allow those disappointments to overtake you. When you those disappointments become your best friend — that is misery. Let disappointments fall by the wayside as you move forward into all the things that God has planned for you. Disappointments are intentional, and they have a purpose, even if sometimes it is hard to see the reasons why.

Life is filled with so many great and good things. Let’s embrace our past reflections and be open to new ones as we strive to inspire others to reflect upon their own lives and make positive changes.

Be your best, and go get what God has for you, as can’t nothing stop you — it never has. Don’t allow yourself to get in your own way as you reflect upon your life.. Shine on! Until next time, take care… PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].