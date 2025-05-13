Image

cj speaks…The seasons of your life are changing

May 13, 2025

By cj

Have you ever done something in your life without knowing why you did what you did Allow me to use my own experience as an example. Once, I purchased two odd-sized sized trash cans, not knowing why, except that the price was on point for my budget.

So have you ever done something in your life without clearly understanding what you were doing, but you followed through and completed the transaction anyway? Or later, during the changing seasons of your life, somehow something unexpected happens; a tap on the shoulder, someone you haven’t seen in so long appears just as you were just about to call or text them.

Throughout the changing seasons of your life, God becomes more of Himself within it. The walls that you construct around yourself, the people you push away, the places you no longer go, and the things that you used to worship and idolize fall by the wayside. You may still reach back from time to time, but you have learned by the change of the seasons in your life, how God is more pertinent.

When considering those things that you do without knowing why at the time, look around your life. As you look within yourself, you discover the glory of God shining through, and how it continues to be upon you. You see more clearly the reasons why you have made those choices.

For example, when it came to those trash cans that I purchased, it turned out that they fit perfectly in my bathrooms, size and all. Because the seasons of your life are always changing, the reasons you make certain moves, not knowing why at the time, are always revealed later in your life, especially if you are walking in the will of God. He reveals everything in all things — through places, people, the “nouns” of your life that are revealed. It is then up to us — you and me, me and you — to determine how we will continue to walk through the seasons that are changing in our lives.

Do I turn and go to the left when I thought I was always going right? Do I decide to go straight down that same path as I have been, struggling with impostor syndrome, believing that I am not good enough to go down that path? Or do I just fall back and give my life to God with my arms open, my heart and soul ready to embrace the transformations of the seasons that are changing in my life?

In the season changes in your life, know that the vessel we live in is only temporary. Enjoy those changing seasons of your life. Enjoy the transformations, and most of all, accept you for you, love you for you, and be the best you in the Black excellence of who God created you to be. Stay in tune with God, and continue to be blessed. Until next time, take care…PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].

