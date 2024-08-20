cj speaks…Yesterday is gone

By cj

In the Bible, a story is found in the Book of Genesis (Chapter 19:16-17 and 26) about Lot, his wife and how they are moving forward in their lives. God had blessed them with the ability to persevere in a new world, full of new people, things, and places. In a moment of uncertainty, Lot’s wife decided to look back. After looking back, she was turned into a pillar of salt, unable to move into the future and experience what God had in store for her. Her yesterday was gone, but she chose to look back to cling to a part of it. Who knows what she had in her mind when she looked back, what she was thinking, and what she may have wanted to do?

Saints, readers, and audience, your lives are no different, including mine. As we move forward to embrace the blessings that God bestows upon us, we experience those blessings. However, sometimes, we walk back into negative places and spaces long after we’ve already decided that they were harmful to us.

As we all fall short of the glory of God, we all, too, have the opportunity to step up, look forward, and take that first step into the blessing and glory of what God has for us. No one said it would be easy, let alone would that blessing be instantaneous. It takes work, dedication, and your loyalty just for yourself to get things accomplished daily. Getting out of bed could be the hardest thing for you to do, because of the fear of what lies ahead. The distrust in opening up your front door and walking into the glory of what God has for you. It might be something outside of your fear, something that does not even entail your uncertainty or distrust, and those are opportunities for you to seek assistance in help from a professional and someone you can value and trustworthy enough to talk to.

The one thing about God, be it a good blessing where you have to suffer or a blessing disguised as not feeling good, is that we are thriving and moving forward — yesterday is gone.

“Storms make the oak grow deeper roots.” –George Herbert

Storms help you grow in new ways, step into what God has for you by reading His Word, and help stop behaviors you know are bad for you. Things can be difficult; they can appear challenging, and even your friends may seem to turn against you. But as you look in the mirror and walk out the door humble and positive, accepting something good will happen to you today, know that God is going to continue to bless you in a way unlike man could ever do and in a way that you may never realize was a possibility.

The good news is that it is never too late! You are always going to be on time, because it is going to happen in God’s time. You ask yourself, “How do I apply that to my life? What does that mean for me and my God?” I am glad that you asked, because for God, it means the Heavens will shake because you have now decided to l release your past and move into your present. This can happen at the very moment that you are reading this article, this very hour, as you focus on being present in your life right now.

Tomorrow is not even promised, so enjoy the blessings of today. Yesterday is gone. You can never turn back the clock and time machines don’t exist, so wherever you are, whatever you do, and however you are, enjoy it. This is your time to shine in the glory of God, marveling in all that He has for you, all that He says that you are, and in all that you aspire to become.

So, decide not to be like Lot’s wife, look back to the past and become frozen like a pillar of salt yourself. Embrace our New Testament experience — we have opportunities because Jesus was crucified for your forgiveness. Even this very moment is the most important opportunity that you could ever be given in your life, and that you could ever experience at any given time. Be glad, feel empowered, and be uplifted as you move forward in your life doing what makes you happy, gives you joy, and allows you to love yourself even stronger than you ever have in the past.

Allow God to be a life-giving force in your life. Yesterday is gone. Open your eyes witness all the glory God has for you, today. Until next time, take care… PEACE!

cj is an author, poet, educator, spoken word artist, writer, motivational speaker, and inspirational writer who resides in Philadelphia. If you were moved by this piece, shoot cj a “like” or comment at: [email protected].