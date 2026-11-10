Commentary: American voting habits, they are a changin’

Voters wait in line at a polling place at Central Bucks South High School on Election Day in Warrington, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A “blue tsunami” on Election Day — brought about in many ways by Americans opting to step outside the comfort zone of voting straight party tickets — underscored how political lines are blurring among those more dedicated to “we the people” power and their own interests than anything else.

By Amy V. Simmons

The current voter has to navigate political waters that no other generation has had to face. For Pennsylvania’s 18-year-old voters participating in the process for the first time last week, there has been almost nonstop historical political and institutional chaos throughout their entire lives.

Born at the beginning of former President Barack Obama’s first term yet coming of age during a Donald Trump’s second presidency, they have experienced very little of what could be considered “regular order.”

A full-blown insurrection attempt in 2021, the Citizens United decision in 2010, and elections tainted by disinformation and misinformation fueled by technology — technology that has been a daily part of their entire lives — has made the situation worse.

Still, despite all the chaos, there is one trend that they and other new voters are leading the charge on – registering as independents rather than as Republicans or Democrats.

Even among lifelong, established party members, the hyper-partisan fever which has been raging over at least the past two decades appears to have broken, and the need to vote for one’s own interests is stronger than ever.

Traditionally, registered independents have tended to align themselves with the GOP, Libertarians and the far right. But in recent electoral cycles, both the left and far left are following suit, caucusing with the Democratic Party or left leaning third parties.

Overall, Americans are sick and tired of gridlock and upheaval and just want to see solutions to their everyday problems – now.

The case for (and against) open primaries

Pennsylvania is one of seven states who have laws requiring closed primary elections, where only registered party members — for the past 100 years in the Commonwealth, that means only registered Democrats or Republicans — are allowed to vote in those contests.

Alternatively, there are 14 states that legally require open primaries, while 18 others still have the option of doing so. Participation in open primaries is open to all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation.

Those advocating for instituting an open primary election style system in Pennsylvania made some progress in Harrisburg in September.

As a result of House Bill 280, introduced by State Rep. Jared Solomon, that passed 115-88, all registered voters — including independents — can participate in the process. The bill proposed a transitional, semi-open primary system, in which all registered voters, regardless of their affiliation, can participate, however, Republicans and Democrats can only vote in their own party’s primaries.

In addition, under this system, unaffiliated voters would be prohibited from intraparty elections, such as those for committee seats.

While there is only a limited amount of time left for the state Senate to take up the issue before the next General Assembly takes the oath of office on December 1, the “trifecta” makes the chance of the issue coming up again in the next session strong.

Open primary proponents argue that Pennsylvania’s closed primary system disenfranchises unaffiliated voters — especially since they pay taxes that support an election process that they are prohibited from participating in. They argue that each year, these voters are even further excluded from a primary process that all but sets the stage for November’s general election.

Among other concerns, opponents say that because voters are able to register with a party for primary election purposes, then change back to unaffiliated status for the general election, that technically they are not being disenfranchised at all. In addition, they argue that the extra administrative processes introduced by open primaries could contribute to voter confusion and increase the margin of error.

But the facts do not lie; according to the Independent Voter Project, among the nearly 8,600,000 registered voters in Pennsylvania, nearly 1.3M — which is 14.97% — are registered as Independent or No Party Affiliation. And with each election cycle, those numbers are growing — incrementally, maybe, but growing, nonetheless.

What the final solution regarding open primaries in the Commonwealth remains to be seen.

The increasing power of independent and non-party affiliated voters — and crossover voting — here and throughout the nation cannot be ignored. What it lacks in majorities, it makes up in influence.

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