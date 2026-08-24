Commentary: Trash and the city of brotherly love

Photo: Shuttlestock

Philadelphia is known as the city of brotherly love, but that sentiment doesn’t seem to extend to our trash issues.

Has this always been the case?

As we approach this time of year, it’s disheartening for those living near Temple University. The influx of students can lead to a messy environment when they move in and when they move out, and it often feels like no one takes responsibility for the aftermath.

While there are times when additional trash trucks are employed to manage the excess waste, there are still days when pickups are missed. Calls to the city or Temple often go unanswered.

As a homeowner near Temple University, I find the situation quite frustrating. It seems some students lack consideration, tossing items out of windows and treating the area carelessly. They wouldn’t behave this way in their own homes, so why treat a temporary residence with such disregard? It’s crucial that we shift this mindset; we need to take action.

These individuals are young adults and should be held accountable for their actions. It’s important for Temple University to take appropriate measures, particularly since they had this good neighbor policy! From what I see, they’re not being good neighbors.

I’ve noticed that similar situations aren’t occurring at the University of Pennsylvania, and it raises some questions.

I can’t help but wonder how people have become accustomed to navigating their daily lives around trash. It’s baffling. When did this become acceptable? The presence of litter on sidewalks and unclean streets shouldn’t be overlooked.

Recently, we’ve seen a rise in rodent infestations throughout the city, and trash is a significant contributor to this problem.

One observation is the lack of adequate trash receptacles. Every household should have a proper trash can with a lid, rather than relying on bags that are prone to tearing. In multi-family buildings, each residence should be equipped with a designated trash receptacle.

It’s all too easy for rodents to rip open a plastic bag, especially on trash collection days. If a bag breaks, the trash often remains uncollected.

I propose that buildings with more than three tenants should be subject to an additional tax. This tax wouldn’t contribute to the city’s regular budget; rather, it could fund reentry and job programs, alleviating some financial burden on the city. Furthermore, there should be a mandate requiring every home to have a trash receptacle. The city could collaborate with manufacturers to create uniform trash bins. If trash is not put out on designated days, homeowners should receive a ticket, holding them accountable for their tenants.

[There’s an] interesting story about how Rwanda’s mandatory monthly community service works called Umuganda.

Every last Saturday of the month, all of Rwanda comes together for Umuganda. From 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., businesses close, public transportation halts, and everyone — including the president and government officials — join in to clean neighborhoods, clear drainage systems, plant trees, and help build public infrastructure.

Ultimately, trash not only harms our communities by spreading disease and attracting pests, but it also pollutes our air and water and lowers property values. Accumulated waste creates safety hazards and diminishes the overall quality of life for residents. Let’s work together to address these issues and foster a cleaner, healthier community for everyone.

— A concerned Temple community homeowner

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