Flock off!

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Gov. Josh Shapiro has been waiting for a bill to ban the use of Flock surveillance cameras in Pennsylvania. Last Thursday, Philadelphia City Council sent the state legislature some encouragement.

By Denise Clay-Murray

If you’ve found yourself driving down Broad Street in either direction, you’ve discovered two things.

One, the speed limit on Broad Street has been cut down to 35 miles per hour. That was done in an attempt to tamp down the drag racing strip on the street, which goes from one end of the city to the other.

And two, if you go speeding down Broad Street because you don’t feel like following the new speed limits, you will get a traffic ticket sent to your home because there are cameras taking pictures of your license plate as you channel your inner Louis Hamilton.

(Editor’s Note: Louis Hamilton is a successful British Formula One racecar driver. But because most Americans pay about as much attention to Formula One racing as they did soccer prior to this summer’s World Cup, I’d be willing to bet that fewer people here know of Hamilton’s racing skills than they do the fact that he’s dating Kim Kardashian. If that doesn’t solidify America’s status as a nation of Philistines, nothing will.)

But I digress…

Those cameras are automatic license plate readers, or ALPRs. They’re better known as Flock cameras, and on Thursday, Philadelphia City Council called on the Pennsylvania Legislature to either ban their use in the Commonwealth or put some serious constraints on them.

Now why would those constraints be necessary? Well, because if there aren’t any guardrails for the technology and, most importantly, the people who use it, what started out as a tool can become something altogether different, said Councilmember Rue Landau, the chair of Council’s Community on Technology and the sponsor of the resolution.

“Emerging technologies are a huge risk to our civil liberties if left unchecked,” she said. “Flock is just one of the names we’ve seen in this space. But there are more out there and more coming. This technology is widely unregulated, unknown, and unencumbered. It’s here, and Harrisburg needs to step up to the plate to control it.”

During public comment, residents in support of the resolution shared stories that bore this out.

Some of them were ripped from the headlines. Five Indianapolis police officers have been charged with illegally tracking their spouses or former significant others with the cameras for the purposes of stalking them. In another case, a Florida woman was wrongly accused of vehicular homicide and jailed for 14 days due to a Flock camera misidentification.

For Aaron Couch, who worked as an expert in government cybersecurity during the Obama administration, the fact that this information is not only being collected by a private company but can also be utilized for something other than its intended use, is a bad omen, he said.

“I not only object to ALPRs for the obvious reasons,” Couch said. “I’m horrified that my daughter is growing up in the type of surveillance state that I used to read about in science fiction books as a kid. However, given my background and experience in government technology, I’d add that I have zero trust in companies like Flock to keep this incredibly sensitive surveillance data secure.”

At a public safety event in Upper Moreland Township back in August, Gov. Josh Shapiro told those gathered that the Pennsylvania State Police don’t use Flock cameras and if a bill calling for a ban on those particular cameras came across his desk, he’d sign it. Flock itself has said that it’s trying to fix the concerns people have about their data by shortening the length of time it keeps your data and putting in safeguards that would keep people from using its cameras for nefarious purposes.

But somehow, I’m not sure that would allay people’s fears. Right now, because of the proliferation of artificial intelligence, many Americans are starting to have some of the issues Couch has about a surveillance state.

Personally, I’m having visions of Skynet and waiting for the Terminator to come into City Council Chambers.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.