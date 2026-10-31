Food, (not-so) glorious food

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Philadelphia City Council wants to know why Philadelphia’s school lunches leave a lot to be desired. That’s something I’ve been wondering about since the early 2000s.

By Denise Clay-Murray

Having been both a student and a teacher, I can say with little fear of contradiction that school lunches leave a lot to be desired.

While I used to bring my lunch to school as a student, and definitely as a teacher, I would occasionally eat what was offered to those who didn’t brown bag it and, well, it generally fit into one of two categories:

*Lunches that tasted badly due to unnecessary ingredients, like, for example, the burning need to put butter on a ham sandwich or

*Lunches that were so unrecognizable that you were afraid to eat them. In my experience, those meals had a lot of gray stuff in them.

Students in the School District of Philadelphia probably know what I’m talking about far too well. That’s because they’re also dealing with things like moldy food, expired food, and other nasty, devoid of nutrition stuff that the District’s $4.6 billion school nutrition budget shouldn’t be going toward.

Because of this, Council will hold hearings on how to connect the District’s children with healthy, nutritious, high-quality food.

Councilmember Anthony Phillips is asking for the School District of Philadelphia to reexamine its policies regarding school lunches. When students from Olney High School came to him with concerns about their school lunches, Phillips decided it was a matter for Council, which provides part of the District’s budget.

Some of the Olney students, members of the group Philly Bolt, brought some of these stories to Council.

“My experience eating the school lunch has always been bad, even in middle school,” said Kayla Montgomery, an Olney High senior. “The school lunch was usually bad quality, not prepared with 100% effort, and just overall looks very unappetizing. One time, I was eating lunch with my friend. She opened up her sandwich, and there was mold inside. It made her sick. Another example is the school milk. Usually, the school milk is expired or spoiled, and it even says it on the expiration date.”

Because of things like this, children — including those most in need of the food provided by the District — don’t access it, said Jose Torres, another Olney senior.

“This is important because students rely on school meals during the day for energy and focus in class,” he said. “When we don’t get enough to eat, it’s hard to concentrate and stay awake because we’re hungry. Not everyone has the opportunity to eat at home, so school is sometimes the last resort. I feel that better equipment should be provided for the meals we cook for students. Then, students can enjoy lunch and not slack off in school because they’re hungry all day.”

Jose makes a good point.

Now I understand that it’s not cheap to feed more than 200,000 young people. At a time when fresh fruit, quality meats and cheeses, fresh vegetables, or anything remotely edible costs a gang of money, mass producing school lunches featuring those ingredients is a challenge. It’s cheaper just to get something — anything — on the table.

But there are many studies that show that good nutrition and good academic outcomes go hand in hand. As Jose points out, the breakfasts and lunches that many of the School District of Philadelphia’s students get at school is most, if not all, of the food they’ll get all day.

It shouldn’t be moldy. It shouldn’t be expired. It shouldn’t be nutritionally challenged.

And most importantly, it shouldn’t be gray.

Once the hearing has been scheduled, we will have it here in Hanging In The Hall.

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