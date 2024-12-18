Guest Commentary: Finding new ways to use public transit in Philadelphia

By Robert W. Previdi

Philadelphia stands at a crossroads.

The decision on the proposed Sixers arena could reshape East Market Street and the future of public transportation, safety, and vibrancy in our city. At the core of SEPTA’s current budget problems is a loss in ridership.

We need to collectively work with SEPTA in this post-COVID environment and find new ways to bring ridership back. The proposed Sixers arena and upcoming events for 2026 both provide an opportunity for the transformative potential of this project for both our transit system (SEPTA) and Center City.

I understand and share the concerns raised by Chinatown residents, particularly potential rent increases and displacement. These real challenges must be addressed through targeted policies and ongoing community engagement. At the same time, the benefits this project will bring to Philadelphia and the surrounding metropolitan area — especially in revitalizing public transportation and city life — cannot be overlooked.

Revitalizing SEPTA and public transit

SEPTA, like transit agencies nationwide, has suffered a 20% drop in ridership since the pandemic, creating a projected $240 million funding gap for fiscal years 2025 and 2026. While Governor Shapiro’s one-time funding provides temporary relief for the 2025 budget, long-term solutions are urgently needed to prevent a “death spiral” that risks the collapse of critical parts of the system.

Rather than simply hoping pre-pandemic commuting patterns return, we should seize opportunities to rebuild and expand transit use. The Sixers Arena offers precisely that: a chance to increase ridership by situating events at the center of three major transit lines: PATCO, and numerous bus routes. Transit experts for the Sixers project that the arena will boost public transit usage to 40% of event attendees — up from just 10% at the Wells Fargo Center. Wells Fargo is served only by the Broad Street Line at its southern terminus. You’re greeted by expensive parking and no food options outside the arena.

This increased transit use could spark a broader cultural shift. With strategic planning and marketing, SEPTA and Center City District can leverage this opportunity to encourage new ridership beyond game nights, fostering public transportation use for dining, theater, concerts, and daily commutes. But success requires a concerted effort. SEPTA’s infrastructure, compared to other transit systems, is vastly underutilized. By prioritizing safety, accessibility, and frequency, we can stabilize and strengthen our transit system while restoring public confidence.

Economic and safety benefits

The arena would inject consistent activity into East Market Street, transforming it from a desolate area into a vibrant, bustling corridor, particularly during the evening hours. Thousands of eventgoers would bring the “eyes on the street” that Jane Jacobs, in “The Death and Life of Great American Cities,” described as essential for urban safety — not just on sidewalks but also on transit.

Public transportation and parts of Center City feel deserted and unsafe at night. Have you ever tried to enter Jefferson Station after 7 p.m.? Regular events drawing 18,000 people — 10,000 on the streets and 8,000 using public transit — would create a sense of activity and security, making the area more welcoming for all Philadelphians. Restaurants in Chinatown, too, stand to benefit from the increased foot traffic.

Addressing concerns and moving forward

Some have questioned whether SEPTA can handle the influx of riders. Let me be clear — yes! SEPTA is not overwhelmed — it is underused.

This project represents a vital opportunity to reverse that trend, providing more early and late evening riders. Addressing challenges from increased ridership is a far better problem to solve than the current crisis of budget shortfalls caused by pandemic-related shifts in commuting patterns.

I also recognize the challenges this project poses, particularly for Chinatown. These must be met with robust protections, including rent stabilization programs, community benefit agreements, and measures to prevent displacement. However, we cannot let these challenges prevent us from seizing a generational opportunity to strengthen public transportation, revitalize Center City, and create a safer, more connected Philadelphia.

Robert W. Previdi is a former director of communications for the late City Council President Anna C. Verna, during which he advised her on transportation issues. Prior to that, Previdi spent 14 years as a transit planner and press officer at NYC Transit.

Disclaimer:

The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.