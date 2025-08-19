Hanging In the Hall–Can you help Big Brother out?

Every year, SEPTA becomes the Big Brother that fights the bully that is Harrisburg’s lack of respect for mass transit and those who use it. Now that the transit system is about to take a machete to 20% of its service, some help from the little brothers would be nice.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro visits SEPTA headquarters Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 to discuss funding for the transit agency and to pressure Senate Republicans as planned service cuts are pending because of a budget shortfall. Scott Sauer. SEPTA’s General Manager, is fourth from left, joined by union workers and state Democratic legislators. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

By Denise Clay-Murray

“I’m gonna get my big brother! He’ll get you!”

Every older sibling in America has heard some form of that sentence in their lifetime. As long as there are bullies taking lunch money or Halloween candy or putting smaller, weaker kids in lockers — or worse yet, into school bathroom toilets headfirst — the Big Brother (or, in some cases, Big Sister) is going to have to take care of business.

It appears to be the same with anything involving financial assistance coming out of Harrisburg.

While the need for things like education funding, healthcare assistance and mass transit funding are Commonwealth-wide, Philadelphia — the Commonwealth’s Big Brother — is the one that winds up going to the “bullies” in Harrisburg and taking the beat down to help everyone else. Big Brother doesn’t win all the time, but because he’s been holding his own in any fight since the early 1700s, these bullies know they’ve been in a fight.

The latest of these fights concerns mass transit, and the fact that SEPTA — Big Brother’s transit agency — is about to take a machete to 20% of its service because the Harrisburg Bullies have taken everyone’s bus fare.

If you’ve been a longtime reader of Hanging in The Hall, you know about the 32 bus routes being cut and the serious decrease in service overall. You also know that SEPTA fares, already among the highest in the country, are going to increase by 20%.

Now, we could get into the fact that House Democrats have passed a package of bills that would solve this problem which have gone to die when presented to Senate Republicans, who would rather use the rural roads that they’re not actually trying to fix as an excuse not to give mass transit any money. We could get into the fact that the Pennsylvania Turnpike, which Senate Republicans are more than happy to continue throwing money at, is a road so horrendous that it’s consistently rated one of the worst in the country.

But I’d rather talk instead about the fact that while Philadelphia is, indeed, Big Brother, the siblings it’s fighting for are no longer so young that they can’t throw a punch or two. It’s time they started to stand up and help.

As we got closer and closer to the SEPTA problem becoming the SEPTA crisis, the Philadelphia Inquirer did a rundown of mass transit around the Commonwealth. Apparently, all of them are taking it on the chin.

Pittsburgh’s Regional Transit system is going to slash service by 35% in February if it doesn’t get some help. The Centre Area Transportation Authority, the third most used system in the Commonwealth, plans to increase fares by 14% and has already stopped bus service to some small towns.

The transit system in Indiana County, which Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman represents, jacked up fares on IndieGO, its transit system, by .25 in January. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you’re in a section of the state that also doesn’t believe that increasing the minimum wage makes sense, that .25 could lead to a very long walk to work.

But the people making the decisions on mass transit aren’t taking this into consideration, because the only group advocating for it is the mass transit leadership from the city the Commonwealth hates but begrudgingly needs.

While Pittsburgh has started speaking up, it would be nice if the rest of the Little Brothers and Sisters of Pennsylvania joined Big Brother SEPTA in the chorus of voices calling for more mass transit money from Harrisburg. I say this because the Commonwealth’s Republican leadership has already established that it has no problem ignoring the cries of its two biggest cities.

But it represents the Little Brothers and Sisters. They might listen to you.

In any case, there’s a rally being held on Tuesday from 5:30-7pm in front of Republican State Sen. Joe Picozzi’s district office, located at 12361 Academy Road. Picozzi was one of the architects of the $1.2 billion, two-year plan that the House Democrats looked at and said, “No, thanks!”

To register for the rally, visit: bitly/rallytransit.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.