Hanging In The Hall…In memoriam

Philadelphia City Council honored the memories of Michael Days, former Managing Editor for the Philadelphia Daily News and Kala Scott, a woman who was found dead on a vacant schoolyard during their session on Thursday.

By Denise Clay-Murray

One thing that everyone gives Philadelphia City Council a hard time about is the number of resolutions the body passes as opposed to ordinances.

While most of the resolutions these days regard calling for committee hearings based on things that Trump Administration 2.0 (This Time It’s PERSONAL!!!) is doing and how such things as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency taking up space in parts of North and South Philadelphia are impacting city residents, the bulk of these resolutions are ceremonial.

And by ceremonial, I mean renaming a street after a beloved activist or congratulating folks on their retirement from something.

(Now that he’s decided to unretire, I wonder what City Council is going to do with the resolution they passed honoring Eagles Defensive End Brandon Graham. Do they hang on to it and just change the date when he finally does decide to retire?)

But during Thursday’s meeting, Council passed a pair of resolutions commemorating people who are no longer with us.

First was a resolution honoring the life of NABJ Philadelphia chapter President Michael Days. Days, 72, died Oct. 18 and was remembered in a service held on Saturday in Trenton, New Jersey. Days, who served as Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion for Philadelphia Newspapers before his retirement in 2020, was a longtime member of NABJ and worked hard to try and make the city’s media landscape more reflective of the community it is supposed to serve.

Council honored Days with a standing moment of silence and a resolution that was presented to his wife, journalist, editor and author Angela Dodson following funeral services on Friday.

The other resolution was in memory of Kada Scott. Scott, 23, of Mount Airy, was found dead in the woods behind the Ada H.H. Lewis Middle School in East Germantown after a two-week search. Keon King, 21, of Dover, Delaware, has been charged with a long list of offenses including murder, illegal gun possession, robbery, and abuse of a corpse.

People gather at a memorial for Kada Scott, near the abandoned Ada H. H. Lewis Middle School Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Philadelphia, where she was found earlier. (AP Photo/Mingson Lau)

But the question that led to the City Council resolution, which calls for hearings on the myriad ways Philadelphia’s justice system messed up in Scott’s case, is how was King on the street to even be in a position to connect with Scott, much less kill her?

Apparently, King has issues with women. He was arrested in early November 2024 for breaking into the Strawberry Mansion home of ex-girlfriend…and trying to strangle her. He got out on $50,000 bail for that — he paid the 10%, or $5,000 needed to get out, and left.

One month later, King allegedly tried to break into his ex’s home again. But when he couldn’t get in, he allegedly waited for her to leave, grabbed her by the hair, dragged her into his car, and beat her before dropping her off in Fishtown. Charges of kidnapping, strangulation and other crimes in that case were filed in January, and King should have been arrested when he came to court for a preliminary hearing on the first burglary and strangulation charges.

But he wasn’t arrested then. He also wasn’t arrested when he came back to court for a hearing on the first set of charges. In fact, King didn’t answer for the January charges until he turned himself in. The DA’s office asked for $999,999 in bail, but the judge cut that down to $200,000. King met the 10% bail and walked out of jail.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

King is being held without bail now, but Council has questions.

And for that matter, so does the public.

Let’s hope these hearings answer them.

The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.