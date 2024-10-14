Hanging In The Hall: Making some changes

Aren Platt, one of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s top lieutenants, is leaving the administration after less than a year. But while he won’t be in City Hall, he will be around, Parker says.

By Denise Clay-Murray

Chief Deputy Mayor Aren Platt has been a constant for much of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s political career.

Having worked with her from her time as a state representative to her current position on City Hall’s second floor, Platt was one of Parker’s “Big Three” — the other two being Chief of Staff Tiffany Thurman and Chief Deputy Mayor Sincere’ Harris — that she sought council from as she made big decisions.

As the person who oversaw planning, and strategic initiatives, Platt’s portfolio included communications, planning, and development. Among those initiatives was the most talked about project during my time covering City Council full time, 76 Place, the proposed stadium for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shortly after Council wrapped up last Thursday, word came down that Platt was leaving the mayor’s office. In a statement issued from that office, Parker said that she accepted Platt’s decision with “deep gratitude and understanding.”

“I’ll be forever grateful to him,” she said. “But now it is time for Aren to pursue his career opportunities outside city government, and I am fully supportive of this decision.”

With what seemed like her entire cabinet behind her, Parker held a news conference last Friday to explain the shakeup. Before beginning his work with her, Platt worked in the private sector, and it is to that private sector that he will be returning, Parker said.

But while he’s leaving city government, Platt does so on good terms, Parker said.

“He’s leaving on great terms with me and everyone in my administration,” she said. “This is not punitive. Aren Platt and I are going to continue working together.”

During the press conference, Platt referred to his tenure as chief deputy mayor as “the best job he ever had.” When a reporter attempted to ask Platt why he was leaving the best job he’s ever had, Parker didn’t allow him to answer the question.

(As someone who has done this particular dance with these two people, I wasn’t surprised. Read: www.philasun.com/local/the-history-maker to get a fuller picture of what I mean by that. Or better yet, this: www.hallmonitor.org/cherelle-parker-does-not-care-about-local-media.)

While she didn’t elaborate on what she and Platt’s next project will be, the scuttlebutt around City Hall is that he’s going to be working on Parker’s re-election campaign, something that made the section of his goodbye address that focused on ethics make a lot more sense. The “resign to run” rule obviously works for political operatives as well, which is why it couldn’t be announced from a City-owned podium.

But that said, I’m not so sure that makes a lot of sense, considering you’re a full three years out from having to get back out on the campaign trail. Far be it for me to question it, but I’d at least wait two years. Just saying.

Platt’s replacement is a familiar name: Vanessa Garrett Hartley, Esq. Hartley, who currently serves as chief deputy managing director, oversees a portfolio that includes the Office of Children & Families, the Department of Human Services, the Free Library, and the Department of Parks and Recreation.

She served in former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, and was in charge of the Community Investment Grant program which connected local grassroots organizations working to solve the city’s gun violence problem with the resources they need.

She starts in her new role on Oct. 25.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.