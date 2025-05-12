Hanging In The Hall: Middle child syndrome

Photo: phila.gov

When does a piece of legislation aimed at protecting the rights of 750,000 of Philadelphia’s workers get almost totally ignored? When it’s sandwiched between a controversial mobile services provider bill and the 40th Anniversary of the MOVE bombing.

By Denise Clay-Murray

On Wednesday, the press corps that covers Philadelphia City Council was sent a media advisory regarding Thursday’s meeting and why it might be a good idea to get there as early as possible.

The idea behind the media advisory was to let the press know that Council was going to have a lot on its plate tomorrow, and because of this, they were expecting a full house. And if you’ve ever gone to Council chambers when it’s a full house, you know that means that (a) floor seating is at a premium and (b) Council is going to be deciding something big.

In the case of Thursday’s meeting, Council was considering three things that led to the packed house: a resolution commemorating the 40th Anniversary of the 1985 MOVE confrontation, Councilmember Quetcy Lozada’s bill regulating mobile services providers in the Seventh Councilmanic District, and the POWER (Protect Our Workers, Enforce Rights) Act, which provides worker protections for domestic workers, shores up the city’s Department of Labor, and puts protections in place for workers who stand up for themselves against their employers.

On any other day, the POWER Act, which was introduced by Council Minority Leader Kendra Brooks, would get all of the attention.

The law raises the hourly rate for paid sick time, includes a “Bad Actors Database” that keeps an eye on employers who are cited three times or more for such things as wage theft and abuse, and allows employees to be directly compensated for wrongs done to them by employers instead of having that compensation going through the city as it is currently done.

It was passed by a 16-0 vote. Councilmember Brian O’Neill was absent.

“As a former domestic worker, I am so proud to see this legislation pass in Philadelphia,” Brooks said. “This is a major victory for every worker who has ever had to stand up for their rights at work. And it’s a new model for every city that is ready to take action to protect workers against escalating attacks from an anti-worker federal administration.”

Like I said, if this were any normal Thursday, something like the POWER Act would have been the legislative equivalent of singer Diana Ross’s gown at the recent Met Gala. It would have shut everything down.

But Thursday, the POWER Act was sandwiched between two groups of children from the Conwell Middle School and Gloria Casarez Elementary School in Kensington testifying in favor of Lozada’s mobile services bill and a plea for city funding by Mike Africa Jr. so that he can pay off the house at the center of the MOVE incident — the house that the bomb was actually dropped on — now that he owns it.

It’s hard to compete with that.

Especially when the students are armed with large print-out photos of people with gangrenous limbs, lots and lots of needles and trash, and people so out of it that they probably freaked the children out.

“When I walk to and from school, I see trash all over our streets,” said Delilah Garcia, a student at Gloria Casarez Elementary. “And it’s not just that. I also see glass, needles and other things that make our neighborhood unsafe and dirty. We want kids to be able to enjoy their lives and be able to play outside. We want to enjoy the fresh air. We want to live safe and careful. Not scared and careless.”

The mobile services regulations for the 7th District were passed by a 13-3 vote, with Brooks, Minority Whip Nicolas O’Rourke and Councilmember Rue Landau voting no.

When public comment concluded and the calendar was considered, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier called for a moment of silence for those killed when a bomb was dropped on 6221 Osage Ave. on May 13, 1985. Council took that moment and passed a resolution calling for Tuesday’s 40th anniversary to be a day of reflection.

(That should be interesting. Seeing as the MOVE incident is one of the city’s many third rails, I don’t know how much reflection is actually going to happen.)

It would probably be a good idea for reporters to continue to go to Council meetings early because soon, debates on Mayor Cherelle Parker’s 2026 fiscal year budget will begin.

Hopefully, it’ll meet a better fate than the POWER Act and take center stage.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.