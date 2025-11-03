Hanging In The Hall…Poll watching

Editorial credit: Ben Von Klemperer / Shutterstock.com

On Tuesday, Philadelphians will head to the polls to make some pretty important decisions in what traditionally had been a low turnout election.

By Denise Clay-Murray

In 2015, the last time that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was on the general election ballot, Philadelphians were going to the polls to pick a new mayor to replace outgoing mayor Michael Nutter.

Christine Donahue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht won 10-year terms on the Supreme Court in an election where the City of Brotherly Love had 29% turnout, despite the city’s highest office being on the ballot.

This year, Donahue, Dougherty and Wecht are back on the ballot to retain their seats and instead of a mayoral race on the top of the ticket in Philadelphia, it’s the District Attorney’s office that’s up for grabs.

The last district attorney’s race in 2021 only garnered a 21% voter turnout in Philadelphia.

This year’s judicial retention race has attracted a lot of attention — and campaign cash from outside the state — because Pennsylvania is (a) a Swing State and (b) a Swing State in which Democrats are in the majority. Over the last few years, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has issued important rulings on such matters as abortion rights and election protections.

While the three justices being voted on came in as Democrats, they’ll be non-partisan on the ballot.

This year’s District Attorney’s race will feel familiar to those who participated in the May 2025 Primary. Incumbent DA Larry Krasner is taking on his Democratic primary opponent, Judge Pat Dugan, who is now running for the office as a Republican, thanks to a successful write-in campaign.

To say that the campaign has been close to non-existent, would be an understatement. While Krasner has held town hall meetings with community groups apprising them of their rights should Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents or National Guard troops sent by the Trump administration come into your home or business, he hasn’t campaigned much.

Dugan hasn’t been on the campaign trail much either, although he has enjoyed the support of anti-Krasner forces on social media, especially in light of the murder of Kada Scott. Scott, of Mt. Airy, was found dead behind the former Ada H.H. Lewis Middle School in East Germantown. The man accused of killing her, Keon King of Dover, Delaware, had been charged with several offenses against an old girlfriend and had been let out on bail twice before connecting with Scott. While City Council is about to hold hearings to find out exactly what happened, it has become a campaign issue.

If he manages to win, Krasner, a former defense attorney, would be serving his third term in the District Attorney’s office.

But while the District Attorney and Supreme Court races have garnered the most attention, they’re not the only races on the ballot.

City Controller Christy Brady is running for a second full term in the office against Republican Ari Patrinos. Brady has held the office since being appointed to the post in 2022 by former Mayor Jim Kenney. Patrinos is a Northeast Philadelphia native who was a stockbroker before coming back to Philadelphia to teach math and history in the School District of Philadelphia.

There is also a large chunk of the city’s judiciary that’s up for election or retention. Eleven Common Pleas Court seats are up for grabs, as are seats on the Commonwealth, Municipal and Superior Courts.

Fourteen Common Pleas Court judges are up for retention, as are five Municipal Court seats, one Superior Court seat and one Commonwealth Court seat.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4 and are open until 8:00 p.m. If you have applied for a mail-in ballot and have not yet received it, you must go to your polling place to cast a provisional ballot. If you have received your mail-in ballot, but haven’t mailed it in yet, you can bring your ballot to one of the green mail-in ballot drop off locations around the city or turn it in at your polling place so you can cast a provisional ballot.

