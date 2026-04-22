Houses, jazz and a little ICE

Chris Mansfield & Durrell Hospedale | PHL City Council

Because of some of the decisions made during last Thursday’s Philadelphia City Council meeting, the upcoming session should be interesting.

By Denise Clay-Murray

If there’s one group of people that I really appreciate due to the amount of time I spend in Philadelphia City Hall, it’s the sergeant-at-arms crew.

This group of men and women keep things running in City Hall in general, and Council Chambers in particular. They make sure that people can get in and out of chambers safely, that all the necessary paperwork needed by Councilmembers and the public to fully participate in the meeting is available, and that public comment runs smoothly.

(That last one is probably the hardest of their tasks. While I love public comment, it gets a tad unruly. That’s when the sergeants-at-arms have to step in.)

I usually see them first as I’m walking down the hallway to go to Council Chambers. If it’s a Thursday, or a particularly contentious budget hearing, they’re dealing with large groups of people.

Thanks to some decisions made during Thursday’s Council meeting, they’re going to have to navigate more than one group of people as they go into this week’s session as council prepares to take final votes on Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke’s Safe Healthy Homes bills and the ICE OUT legislation proposed by Council Minority Leader Kendra Brooks and Councilmember Rue Landau.

But, thanks to Councilmember Nina Ahmad and her resolution honoring the award-winning Temple University Jazz Band led by acclaimed jazz trumpeter and director of jazz studies at Temple’s Boyer College of Music, both groups will at least have music to chant to.

Between last week’s budget hearings, Council’s Committee of the Whole voted the ICE OUT package out of committee during a hearing where immigration activists, and others testified in support of the bill that would extend the city’s mask prohibition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, prohibit the city from giving out information on anyone’s immigration status and ban ICE from staging raids on city-owned properties.

At a time when ICE’s budget is set for a substantial increase and immigrant communities are concerned that they’ve been forgotten by the city, this package sends a message, the co-sponsors said in a joint statement.

“With ICE set to receive billions in new funding, buying detention centers in our surrounding counties, and routinely being deployed to police our cities, silence is no longer an option,” Brooks said. “People want to know what we are doing to protect this city. With the ICE Out package, we are showing them.”

“Today’s committee vote on the ICE OUT package affirms that we will stand with our immigrant communities and refuse to turn our backs on those who call this city home. Philadelphia has always been a city shaped by immigrants,” Landau said. “This legislation honors that legacy by ensuring our policies reflect the dignity and respect that our neighbors deserve every day and ensuring that we protect their safety.

The voices of working Philadelphians were heard, and they are at the heart of this legislation. This is what community-driven policy looks like.”

Immigrant rights groups were on hand last week as the seven-bill package was placed on the first reading calendar. It is likely to be placed on the Final Passage calendar for this week’s meeting, where it will be joined by what is expected to be the final version of Councilmember O’Rourke’s Safe Healthy Homes package.

Last Thursday, O’Rourke amended the two bills to, among other things, extend the implementation date of the legislation.

In other construction news, Council also passed a resolution creating a special investigative committee to look into the April 8 collapse of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s parking garage in Grays Ferry. The committee is charged with finding out what happened in the collapse, which killed three people.

Now, back to the Temple University Jazz Band. The band won the 2026 National Collegiate Jazz Championship at Lincoln Center in January. The band competed with collegiate jazz bands to win the competition and will be playing for Council members as they enter and exit the Caucus Room to begin this week’s meeting.

Hopefully, this music will provide some mellow vibes, considering the subjects Council will be tackling this week.

At the very least, it’ll give the sergeants-at-arms something to listen to as they do their jobs.

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