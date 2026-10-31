If you don’t vote and you’re Black, you’re a traitor

Uncle Ruckus, a character from “The Boondocks,” is the personification of a self-hating African American who proudly promotes white supremacy.

(Wikipedia Image/Fair Use, 2011)

By Michael Coard, Esq.

At the outset, when I say, “Blacks who don’t vote are traitors,” I obviously mean “Blacks who don’t vote against racism are traitors.” In other words, Blacks like Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, and Kanye West as well as semi-Blacks like Nicki Minaj do vote but not against racism, which is why, in my personal opinion, they nonetheless are traitors just as Blacks who don’t vote are traitors.

A traitor is a person who commits treason. And treason is defined in the United States Code at 18 U.S.C. Section 2381 as follows: “Whoever, owing allegiance to [a national cause]… adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort….” is guilty of treason.

It’s also defined in Article III, Section 3 of the United States Constitution as follows: “Treason… shall consist… in… adhering to… [a national cause’s] enemies… [by] giving them aid and comfort.”

Accordingly, Blacks who don’t vote against the enemy known as racism promote and “adhere” to it and “give aid and comfort” to it, which constitutes treason, which, in turn, makes them traitors.

The November 3, 2026 midterm elections and the November 7, 2028 presidential election are the most important elections in modern-day history for African Americans because they will determine whether or not Jim Crow becomes legal again. MAGA Republicans have already expressed their desire to rescind the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Act of 1965. They have even expressed their desire to repeal the equal protection and birthright citizenship clauses of the 14th Amendment.

Blacks must battle to stop the rebirth of Jim Crow. And how do we win that battle? Malcolm X answered that perfectly in 1964 when he said it’s “either the ballot or the bullet.” And Mao Zedong was on point when he said, “Politics is war without bloodshed while war is politics with bloodshed.”

Clearly, no intelligent Black person is advocating for victory in this country through the bullet because that would be suicidal since we have neither enough people nor enough ammunition compared to the population and weaponry of white America. Therefore, the only option available is the ballot.

The failure of Blacks to use the ballot during elections is just as traitorous as the failure of soldiers to use the bullet during military attacks.

As an aside, I must point out that numerous respected Black progressives and Black revolutionaries meritoriously argue that most politicians are corrupt, inept, or sell-outs. And those arguing that are correct. But they must vote despite that. Why? Because politics is the only game in town, even though it’s like a card game in which all the players are cheating. And that “town” is Philly, is Pennsylvania, is America. And the proceeds of that game are food, clothing, shelter, hospitals, jobs, schools, libraries, transportation, roads, and other resources politically dispensed- or not dispensed- to certain people.

Think about it this way: regardless of your decision to not vote, there are still going to be judges, councilpersons, mayors, state representatives, state senators, governors, federal representatives, federal senators, and a president. Accordingly, shouldn’t you decide to vote so you can play some role in determining who gets elected to the positions that will dictate whether Black constituents finally get the political, economic, and social goods and services they have deserved for so long?

There are many reasons, including the following three, why Blacks must vote.

The first is that Black ancestors didn’t merely die in the battle for voting rights. Instead, they were actually murdered in that battle. Among those ancestors include, for example, voting rights activist Octavius Catto who was murdered by an armed white man in Philly in the 800 block of South Street on Election Day on Oct. 10, 1871. Blacks must vote because of Catto and tens of thousands of other ancestors who were murdered, beaten, water-hosed, tear-gassed, bitten by police dogs, jailed, fired from jobs, and evicted from homes in the voting rights battle.

The second reason is that potential jurors are called for duty as a result of being on registered voter lists and on licensed motor vehicle driver lists. In order to increase the likelihood of being called for jury duty and therefore serving on a jury- so you can provide justice to the Nolan Wellses, Tasia Fortunes, Juliana Nzitas, Trey Reeds, To’Nea Millers, and Daniel Ervings as well as the George Floyds, Michael Browns, Eric Garners, Trayvon Martins, Tanisha Andersons, Yvette Smiths, Mariam Careys, Shelly Freys, Darnisha Harrises, and many others all across the country — you must vote.

The third reason is that the primary and indispensable rule of warfare is to find out what your enemy doesn’t want you to do and then you do that very thing. If your enemy doesn’t want you to attack by air, then you send your Air Force. If your enemy doesn’t want you to attack by sea, then you send your Navy. If your enemy doesn’t want you to attack by land, then you send your Army.

Racists in America did not and do not want Blacks to vote. That’s precisely why we must. The ultimate law of the land, i.e., the U.S. Constitution, which was ratified in 1788, did not permit Blacks to vote. In fact, Article I, Section 2, Clause 3 defined Blacks as “3/5” non-citizen entities with no rights. And the highest court of the land, the U.S. Supreme Court, in the 1857 Dred Scott decision, ruled that Blacks “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.”

It took the 15th Amendment of 1870 to give Black men the right to vote. But that right meant nothing until enforcement legislation was passed in the Voting Rights Act (VRA) nearly 100 years later in 1965. That’s the good news.

But the bad news is that earlier this year on April 29, the Supreme Court in a 6-3 ruling in the Louisiana v. Callias case damn near killed the VRA.

But you can fix that. You can stop the slide back to Jim Crow. You can avoid becoming a traitor.

Remember that on Nov. 3, 2026, and Nov. 7, 2028.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.