Listen to us!

Philadelphia City Council wants the School District of Philadelphia to be a little closer to accountable to the city’s residents.

By Denise Clay-Murray

When the School District of Philadelphia came before Philadelphia City Council a little over a week ago to talk about its budget, Council asked a lot of questions about the district’s facilities plan.

In case you’re new here at Hanging In The Hall, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr.’s $3 billion plan is designed to solve some of the district’s building problems, like, for example, the really awful bathroom conditions at Southwark Elementary in South Philadelphia, by investing in maintenance, co-locating some of the schools, and closing 17 others.

It’s that last part that seems to have drawn Council’s ire. Prior to last Thursday’s Council meeting, 10 of Council’s 17 members held a press conference in front of Paul Robeson High School calling on board members to vote “no” on the plan, and to come to the school board meeting to participate in some civil disobedience.

(There was disobedience at the meeting…but it wasn’t civil. In fact, you might not want to invite Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, chair of Council’s Education Committee and Reginald Streater, president of the School Board, to the same parties for a while.)

But while Councilmembers are pretty angry about the plan as it currently stands, there’s not a whole lot that they can do to change things.

Heck, because the school board only answers to one person — and that person isn’t City Council President Kenyatta Johnson — there’s not a whole lot that local citizens can do. Philadelphia’s school board, unlike a lot of the school boards around the Commonwealth, is appointed by the mayor. It’s not elected.

However, Council is looking at ways to make the school board a little more accountable to not only them, but to Philadelphia residents.

During last Thursday’s meeting, Councilmember Curtis Jones introduced a resolution that would authorize Council’s Committee of the Whole to hold public hearings to possibly create an independent agency to provide fiscal oversight, and also to audit the School District of Philadelphia’s annual budget. If for no other reason but to find out why the district has been in a financial hole since sometime in the early 2000s, this could be useful.

(It’s also something that the city controller might also want to take on. Just saying.)

The other resolution that addresses the School District was proposed by Councilmember Jeffery Young. This resolution would allow the voters to decide whether or not they want to give Council the right to impeach school board members.

While there’s been no decision made on when hearings on this particular resolution will take place, trust and believe that the School District’s most recent decision will get people a little closer to one.

And if that doesn’t happen, expect the “We need an elected school board” conversation to start.

While the mayor appoints the school board members, they have to come before Council for approval. When Mayor Cherelle Parker presented her list of nominees for the board back in 2024, Council approved everyone with the exception of board member Joyce Wilkerson. Because Council didn’t take an up or down vote on Wilkerson’s appointment, Parker was able to keep her on the board by asking her to stay until someone else was appointed.

(Spoiler alert: No one else has been appointed. In fact, when Wilkerson spoke in support of Superintendent Watlington’s facilities proposal, Councilmember Thomas responded by saying “You’re not even supposed to be on the board!”)

While I have my issues with elected school boards — especially their tendency to attract dark money — it might be time for the citizens of Philadelphia to be able to say to its school board, “We put you on this board. We’ll take you off.”

Especially when the board doesn’t appear to be listening to anyone other than itself.

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