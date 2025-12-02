More than just turkey

Alfred Robison displays turkey and food donated for the Darby Borough Festival of Giving.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

When is a turkey giveaway more than just a turkey giveaway? When you don’t know how long your food assistance will go on.

By Denise Clay-Murray

If you’re like me, chances are you’re watching a pretty mediocre football game while trying not to sleep off a fairly large Thanksgiving dinner right now.

For the last few days, my email inbox has been crammed with recipes for turkey — Martha Stewart’s is particularly intense — dressing, macaroni and cheese and green bean casserole, advertisements for Black Friday sales, and press releases for turkey giveaways.

Every year, almost every politician in the city and beyond has a turkey giveaway. Some of them have two or three because they’ve partnered with either a fellow elected official, a company, or a non-profit organization.

There’s usually a bit of derision heaped on the officials because of this by folks who see this as a one-time good deed that’s being used to hide a year of doing next to nothing on behalf of the community.

While I know that’s not necessarily true — a lot of these folks do dedicate time to community service — I’d normally join in the derision because the people that will now be able to get a free turkey with all the trimmings are the same people that you knew were finding it tough to live in Philadelphia even before the holidays.

You knew that sometimes their kids had problems finding a warm coat in the closet that doesn’t have holes in it. You knew they had problems getting to their minimum-wage jobs even with help with SEPTA fares.

You knew that the SNAP relief they were getting from the federal government sometimes meant that parents were going to bed hungry to make sure that their kids didn’t.

But if the Instagram feeds are any indication, having a gala birthday party fundraiser with an open bar of free-flowing booze and canapes including lamb lollipops, shrimp and lobster bites was much more pressing. I know that a lot of that stuff is sponsored, but let’s keep it real. It’s also tone deaf.

(I’m reading this and thinking, man, that’s kinda harsh. That said, I get harsher.)

In any case, while I do have a bit of contempt usually when it comes to turkey giveaways, I find that I can’t this year because I know how far you can stretch a turkey.

Unfortunately, I also know that because the continuing funding resolution that was passed by Congress expires in January, folks may have to stretch their turkey like it’s Plastic Man.

As part of Pennsylvania’s $50.1 billion budget, and probably as a way to make up for the budget being so late that it overlapped with the federal government’s budget shenanigans, the budget included an $11 million increase in funding for food programs.

This breaks down in the following ways: the State Food Purchase Program is getting an additional $3 million, the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System gets an additional $1 million, $5 million will go to Pennsylvania’s food banks such as Philabundance and the Share Food Program, and $2 million for a new state program called Food Bucks that will supplement SNAP. In all, Pennsylvania is spending more than $40 million to make sure that those in need keep food on the table.

The city, to its credit, launched the One Philly SNAP Support Program, which provided $7 million in city funds and millions more from the philanthropic community to organizations working to provide food assistance.

I’ve always been a big believer in the concept that every little bit helps. While giving a family a turkey dinner, or even two turkey dinners, won’t feed a family for a month, it can feed them for a while. I’d rather see Pennsylvania raise its minimum wage to something that people can actually live on. I’d rather see Pennsylvania’s businesses realize that passing on even some the millions they make through the hard work of their employees will help everyone in the long run.

But that would require our elected officials to request these things from the people that sponsor those birthday party fundraisers.

That would be the best holiday gift ever.

