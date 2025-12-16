“On the last day of Council…”

Philadelphians got more sidewalk cafes, several honorary renamed streets, several renamed libraries and parks, and a version of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s H.O.M.E plan.

By Denise Clay-Murray

Following Philadelphia City Council’s last session of the year on Thursday, Councilmembers and their staffs retired to the Council caucus room for a party with food, drink and dance music.

I guess you need that after a four-hour meeting that included 63 people making public comment, two consent agendas — or groups of legislation that everyone can agree on that gets passed as a group — and a whole bunch of bills and resolutions on top of that.

Council chambers were a full house due mostly to expected votes on Mayor Cherelle Parker’s Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E. plan. For the last few weeks, the Parker administration and the Council she’s usually in sync with have been on opposite sides of the debate about what to do with the first $200 million of the plan.

While the administration promised Councilmembers that the help they wanted for low-income residents would be granted, Council wanted that help in writing. The administration not only didn’t agree to that but asked Council to hold the resolution during a hearing on the bond connected to it before Council’s Committee on Intergovernmental Cooperation.

Council did neither. By a 16-1 vote — Councilmember Curtis Jones was the lone dissenting voice — the $277 million resolution was passed, complete with language that specifies that low-income residents are prioritized. The Committee on Intergovernmental Cooperation passed the bond issue out of committee on Wednesday, and while the resolution was included in the committee’s report, it wasn’t given a first reading during Thursday’s Council session. The earliest that could be done is on Jan. 22, 2026, when Council returns to session.

Following the vote, Tiffany Thurman, Mayor Parker’s chief of staff, thanked Council for their vote.

“We thank City Council for its vote today affirming the first year of spending on Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s historic $2 billion H.O.M.E. Initiative to build, restore and repair 30,000 units of housing,” she said. “There is a housing crisis in Philadelphia, and we need action urgently on H.O.M.E., for existing homeowners, renters, and first-time homebuyers as well. We look forward to continuing conversations with Council President Kenyatta Johnson and members of City Council in the weeks ahead, and to fulfilling Mayor Parker’s strong vision to save Philadelphia’s rowhomes.”

But while H.O.M.E was the headliner, it wasn’t the only piece of legislation that made people come to the public comment microphones.

Earlier in the session, Council passed legislation that placed restrictions on mobile service providers and on businesses like pharmacies in Councilmember Quetcy Lozada’s district.

As part of those restrictions, which were requested by neighbors vexed by the drug crisis in Kensington, there is now a designated area where these providers can operate, and they must be licensed by the city’s Health Department. The pharmacies had to be closed by a certain time, even though pharmacies like CVS also have things like food, formula, and other things that people in the neighborhood might need.

During the final session of Council, the bill was amended to reflect that reality. Now, places like CVS can stay open longer so that those who live in the neighborhood can get the things they need.

My guess is that the amended version will be the one applied now that Councilmember Mike Driscoll, who, like Lozada, is a member of the Kensington Caucus, has gotten similar legislation passed for the Sixth Councilmanic District. Mobile service providers from that area called on Council to wait until they see how the law has worked in Lozada’s district before instituting it elsewhere.

However, Council passed it 14-3, with Minority Leader Kendra Brooks, and Councilmembers Nicolas O’Rourke and Rue Landau voting no.

The last session wasn’t all major changes, though. Landau’s bill streamlining the process to open a sidewalk café was passed. Councilmember Isaiah Thomas’s bill calling for more training for security guards also passed.

There were also several honorariums for notable Philadelphians. The name of Pierre Robert, the late WMMR radio personality, will grace a portion of Latimer Street.

Although she’s best known for bringing camels to North Philadelphia for a prom sendoff everyone’s still talking about, restauranteur Saudia Shuler is also a philanthropist that provides food and other needs for those in need. Because of this, she’ll have a section of Broad Street renamed to honor her.

Several libraries will be getting new names. The Paschalville Library will become the Hardy Williams Library of Paschalville. The Wynnefield Branch Library now becomes the Rev. Louise Williams Bishop Library in honor of the former state representative and gospel radio personality.

And the name of the late Margaret Tartaglione, the longtime City commissioner who served as the organization’s chair, will grace what is currently known as Wissinoming Park, thanks to a resolution passed at Council’s last meeting for the year.

I’ll end this column with something that everyone should keep an eye on in the May 2026 Primary.

A resolution creating Philly Saves, a pension program that Philadelphians whose employers don’t offer one can put savings for retirement into, was passed for inclusion on the primary ballot. For a city where lots of people are working for minimum wage, this could be a means of making retirement possible. I’ll have more on this in the New Year.

So, there you have it. Until 10 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2026, Council won’t be meeting, so I won’t be Hanging In The Hall much until then. But watch this space for the 2025 Year in Review, because we’ve got a lot to talk about.

Until then, have a Happy Hanukkah, a Merry Christmas, a Happy Kwanzaa and a Happy New Year! See you in 2026!