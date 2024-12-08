Op-Ed: Was the November 5 Election outcome valid…or contrived? — Part 2

A young girl holds a “Black Voters for Harris-Walz” sign outside of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’ election night watch party at Howard University, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

(A jointly published op-ed opinion by A. Bruce Crawley for use by Al DIA, SCOOP USA MEDIA, and the Philadelphia Sunday SUN.)

The new RNC approach for structuring its 2024 presidential election campaign included a wide number of unusually oppressive and/or disruptive legal actions. Those actions by the campaign were generally followed by consistently supportive, or benign, mainstream media coverage.

Many of the nation’s billionaire-controlled media entities clearly seemed to collude with RNC leaders, and to loyally provide support and cover for the RNC/Trump messaging strategies every step of the way.

Even our two, legendary, visually challenged brothers — Stevie Wonder and Jose Feliciano — could clearly see that.

That pattern was evident throughout the entire campaign timeframe, up to and including the billionaire-owned mainstream media lending their journalistic credibility to the dissemination of those ill-gotten election results to the American people, and to the entire world, on that fateful evening.

We were offered that, instead of details about the popular vote totals, and instead of appropriate concerns about the 80+ million Americans who voted early and by absentee or mail-in ballot who still had not had their numbers fully counted by the time that FOX and CNN announced that Donald Trump had won.

The purpose of those late-night election-day narratives was to have us all grow immediately comfortable with the claim that Donald Trump had decisively won, even though it’s now been reported that he, once again, lost the “popular vote” for the presidency, this time, to Kamala Harris.

Was that valid and lawful?

Or was it the last, desperate, steps taken by those who decided to “carjack” the vote for president of the entire United States of America?

And “the beat goes on,” at a dizzying pace, lately featuring incessant announcements about Donald Trump’s uniquely under-qualified Cabinet- and staff-member nominees. Each has been selected, in great haste, it seems, to quickly remind us of all that at least in the GOP’s opinion, the “window” for choosing the next “leader of the free world” has “officially” been drawn to a close, and that the White House has already returned to doing the people’s work.

In essence, these crudely developed announcements have been meant to confirm that: “There’s no news, here. The White House has quickly returned to business as usual. Please, move along.”

Those words should all probably be printed on bright red lapel buttons, and GOP leaders should all agree to wear them proudly, for a while, to better make the case that they orchestrated a “decisive” Election Day “victory,” and that they have now put that entire, dark, questionable, episode behind them.

I believe we have now seen enough that we should quickly take steps to encourage our citizens, and the appropriate national election administration authorities, to slow the GOP’s “mad dash to Inauguration,” just a bit. That should provide just enough time to complete the required reviews to ensure ourselves that the hand of an appropriately elected candidate can place their hand on that Bible and begin to lead us all in restoring the national confidence in the nation where, for so long, “free and fair elections” were routinely expected to be held.

Sadly, the Trump/RNC subversion of the longstanding U.S. electoral process has resulted in the creation of a new, de facto, un-constitutional system, a new political “game,” whose rules, left unchecked and repeated, would certainly severely diminish the prospects for election-day success for competing parties, candidates, or their voters for years to come.

Democracy groups and legal experts said, at the time following the AP disclosures, that the forthcoming lawsuits expected from the new “election integrity directors” could “pave the way for false narratives, challenging the validity of the 2024 election.”

It appears that those democracy groups and legal experts were amazingly clairvoyant.

What they predicted would happen is precisely what transpired throughout the 2024 election campaign, and led to the national, mainstream media-supported, but blatantly false, narrative that Donald J. Trump had actually participated in a fair and open presidential election, and “convincingly won,” against a “lesser-qualified” Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s candidate.

With the AP disclosures under full review, in relation to the as-yet-uncertified 2024 General Election outcomes, it will be interesting to learn whether Congressional scrutiny — and the anticipated, mass, in-person and online engagement by members of the American public in that process — will appropriately impact the “narrative” about the “decisiveness” and “validity” of Donald Trump’s November 5 “presidential election victory.”

It would seem obvious that the November 5 outcomes, at every level of the new RNC-expedited state balloting procedures, must be thoroughly reviewed before the country can be satisfied that the reports issued on that evening’s news reports had been substantiated and that they showed that there had been no significant evidence of subversion of the longstanding U.S. electoral processes, which have been Constitutionally-mandated since 1788.

We’ll see…

(More to come, in future editions and on our website at: www.m3mpr.com. )

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.