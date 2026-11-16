So many questions…

Malayshia Allford

Photo: DAO/Alford family

The death of Malayshia Allford has made a lot of Philadelphians ask questions about how a 10-year-old ended up in a car trunk in Lindenwold, New Jersey. Philadelphia City Council is among the organizations that has decided to try and get some answers.

By Denise Clay-Murray

When 10-year-old Malayshia Allford was found dead last Wednesday night in a car trunk in Lindenwold, New Jersey, folks had a lot of questions.

Why did her foster mother, Carprice Williams, who has since been charged with her murder and is being held without bail, wait four days before reporting her missing?

How did Williams, who was sued for hurting another child in 2021, manage to have that offense expunged from her record so that she could get around being on a no placement list? What kind of oversight was Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services providing?

Heck, the question I’d like to have answered is how Williams, who was a fifth-grade teacher at the Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School in Overbrook, keep her job?

Over the next few weeks, we’re probably going to get at least some of those answers as everyone from Mayor Cherelle Parker to District Attorney Larry Krasner to all 17 members of Philadelphia City Council begins investigations into Malayshia’s death.

Three resolutions calling for public hearings into the matter were introduced during Thursday’s Council meeting. They called for the following:

*Councilmember Cindy Bass’s resolution called for the Committee of the Whole to hold hearings regarding the Community Umbrella Agency system used by DHS that serves as on-the-ground oversight of children in foster care and the School District of Philadelphia’s hiring and screening practices.

*Councilmember Kendra Brooks’s resolution also wants to examine the CUA system through the Committee on People with Disabilities and Special Needs. These hearings would discuss the failures of these agencies to reduce child fatalities and near fatalities and would also look at how DHS handles welfare case management and foster care placement for children with disabilities and special needs.

*Councilmembers Anthony Phillips and Curtis Jones introduced a resolution that would have the Committee on Children and Youth look at policies and practices that keep children safe and support their families.

Add this to the executive order that the Mayor Parker signed on Tuesday creating a Child Welfare Review Committee and calling for an independent review of the city’s foster care system and the independent investigation DA Krasner is calling for, and you’ve got a lot of investigations going on.

Hopefully, since the goal is to find out how Malayshia lost her life and how to keep it from happening to another foster child, there will be ways that everyone can work together, Council President Kenyatta Johnson said.

“Everything is on the table right now to actually get down to the nitty-gritty of preventing such a situation from happening in the future,” Johnson said. “My goal is to make sure this work is collaborative and everybody is speaking on one accord. I think that’s the only way that we can do this young lady’s life justice.”

Among the things that will probably be revisited is a 2019 proposal to create a Special Committee on Child Separation in Philadelphia. The goal of this committee, which was voted down by a vote of 7 to 10, was to make recommendations to improve the city’s child welfare system. It was seen as redundant at the time.

It’s amazing how what’s seen as redundant can become somewhat useful when the circumstances change.

Because let’s be honest here. By the time a child and the foster care system connect with each other, the child has seen some things no one — child, adult, senior citizen — should see. Depending on the circumstances, there’s been scenes of abuse, addiction, sex trafficking and more of society’s ills stored in a memory bank not developed enough to process it.

There’s no word on when the hearings will begin.

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