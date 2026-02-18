Taking care of home (assessments)

Philadelphia’s homeowners are getting sticker shock thanks to their property tax bills. Councilmember Quetcy Lozada and her fellow City Council members would like to know why, and how to fix it.

By Denise Clay-Murray

The only state in which I’ve ever paid property taxes is New Jersey, and it’s something I don’t ever want to repeat.

Every three months, I paid my $400 contribution to the property taxes on my parent’s house in New Jersey. That meant that I was paying $1,200 a year in taxes all by myself. Add the same amount from my two brothers and my sister, and you get a $4,800 yearly knot.

That’s a lot.

But we knew it was coming. The Burlington County Accessor would come to the house every year and do an assessment of what the house was worth for that year. We’d then get the bill. We didn’t like it, but we got it.

For many Philadelphians, that isn’t necessarily the case. The Office of Property Assessment, the city agency that determines how much your house is worth and how much you should pay in taxes on it, hasn’t been assessing houses every year. Thus, families are getting hit with tax bills that (a) represent more than one year of taxes owed and (b) are leading to the kinds of tax bills that would make the residents of New Jersey, a state with some of the highest property taxes in the nation, blush.

Because Philadelphia is in a Commonwealth where the minimum wage is still $7.25 and is the second poorest city of its size in the nation, rising property taxes could completely change a neighborhood, Lozada said.

“There is an older couple in my district who have lived in their home for over 30 years,” Lozada said. “When they first moved in, their property taxes were just a few hundred dollars. Today, they are several thousands of dollars. For many families, especially older residents or those who are on fixed incomes, that can make it hard to stay in their homes.”

During Thursday’s Council meeting, Council passed a resolution calling on the Office of Property Assessment to pay the Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development and the Homeless a visit to explain how it assesses homes, the office’s appeals process and how these assessments are impacting property taxes.

Councilmember Lozada introduced the resolution based on what she had been hearing from constituents like the family whose taxes were making them consider moving. If the city is serious about affordable housing in Philadelphia, it can’t just be about development. It’s also ensuring that those who are already here and making an impact in their communities can stay.

“When a home’s value goes up, so do the taxes,” Lozada said. “While this is a financial burden for residents across Philadelphia, especially seniors and low-income homeowners, it is particularly burdensome in the seventh Council District, where the median income is only $38,000. Many residents in the Seventh Council district can barely afford their mortgages, let alone the rising cost of property taxes.”

Among the things that Lozada and the committee hope to gain from these hearings is a better understanding of the process that OPA uses to decide how much your house is worth and why residents aren’t given a view into that process when they want to appeal their assessment.

For example, Lance Haver, our expert on all things Consumer News on Philadelphia Hall Monitor, recently had his house assessed and tax bill mailed to him. On Wednesday’s show, he talked about his adventures trying to appeal his assessment. According to Haver, he couldn’t get any information on how OPA decided that he had a three-bedroom house when he doesn’t, nor would OPA evaluate, or even take, his evidence challenging the assessment.

If the City of Philadelphia’s former consumer advocate is having trouble navigating it, what chance do average citizens have?

“They’re making it so technical,” Lozada said. “So we need to have conversations about how they came up with the tax formula. How do you explain that tax formula to residents? It is so challenging, and we’re expecting people to pay their property tax bill on time, so that there’s no penalties, right? “

There is no word on when the hearings will take place. But when the date is announced, the SUN will definitely have it for you.

If there’s any time where you should be Hanging In The Hall, it’s when your property taxes are being discussed.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.