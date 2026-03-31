Thanks for the ride!

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced that the tax on ride share she proposed in her Fiscal Year 2027 budget was going to be .80 more than planned. Council wanted to know why.



By Denise Clay-Murray



Before I begin this column on the first week of Philadelphia City Council’s hearings on Mayor Cherelle Parker’s 2027 fiscal year budget and what Council thinks of some of the taxes contained within it, I should warn you about the next few weeks of Hanging In The Hall.



The budget is going to come up a lot. Even if I’m writing about normal Council business, I’m probably going to work in something about the budget. That’s because it impacts a lot of things, and it governs a lot of what Council is going to be doing once it passes.



Hearings on the budget began last Tuesday with a presentation from Parker’s chief of staff Tiffany Thurman of both the expenditures and revenues in the $6.97 billion plan that was announced two weeks ago.



The main source of new revenue that many of the Councilmembers wanted to focus on was the mayor’s proposed $1 tax on ride sharing services. When the mayor originally announced the tax, it was only supposed to be a .20 levy that was to give the School District of Philadelphia $9 million a year to help it climb out of a budget hole.



But Council members wanted to know when the Parker administration knew that additional .80 would be necessary.

“The original proposal was for the .20 tax on all Uber drivers, and now we have an amendment for .80 to make the dollar,” Council President Kenyatta Johnson said. “When you sat down with [School Superintendent] Dr. [Tony] Watlington and his team, did they not know that there was a deficit during the first presentation to the administration and that it would reap cuts and layoffs?”



Since the Parker administration didn’t meet with the School District until the budget was presented, they had no idea that the budget hole was actually a $300 million budget canyon, Thurman said.



“That evening we learned that the deficit was actually much bigger than what was originally reported,” she said. “And as a result, we said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go back to the well. We’re going to see what we can do.’”



While many of the members of Council understood why this potential tax may be necessary, many also thought that this would hurt people who were already going through enough.



Last Wednesday, when the Finance Department came to Council to explain and justify the budget’s monetary requests, Councilmember Jimmy Harrity expressed his concerns about the impact of all of the proposed new taxes on Philadelphia’s most vulnerable communities to Finance Director Rob Dubow.



But he directly addressed the ride share tax and whether or not the city had done all of its due diligence on it. Like, for example, how to lessen the impact on those who may not have good public transportation options readily available.

“Have you considered how the rideshare attacks will impact those with disabilities who may rely on rideshare as a more accessible option than public transportation?” Harrity asked. “Other cities have taxed wheelchair accessible ride shares at a lower rate than all other trips. Also, many healthcare workers or night shift workers rely on rideshare services during the off hours when public transit is not running.”



“I understand you guys are saying this is what we have to do, but I’d also like to make sure that we’re looking into everything, and trying to give breaks to the people that really do need breaks, like our disabled,” Harrity said.



The budget hearings continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Also, Council has announced the dates for their “Your City, Your Budget” townhalls. All townhalls are scheduled for 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.



Here are the dates and locations:

*April 7, The Kroc Center, 4200 Wissahickon Ave.

*April 28, Upper Room Baptist Church, 7236 Ogontz Ave.

*April 30, Mummers Museum, 1100 S. 2nd. St.,

*Salt and Light Church, 5736 Chester Ave.