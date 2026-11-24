Councilmember Cindy Bass, Councilmember-At-Large Nina Ahmad; in foreground, Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.

Chris Mansfield | PHL City Council

On Friday, Philadelphia City Council’s Committee of the Whole held the first in a series of hearings on the city’s foster care system and why children are not only falling through its cracks but landing on the pavement with a thud.

By Denise Clay-Murray

Friday committee hearings aren’t something that happens in Philadelphia City Council chambers all that often.

Usually, a Friday hearing means that either all other days and times to schedule hearings had been exhausted, it’s a budget hearing, or something really, really important has happened and must be dealt with right away. That goes double for Committee of the Whole meetings where the entire Council body comes to chambers.

The Committee of the Whole hearing convened in Council Chambers on Friday to discuss the city’s foster care system and how 10-year-old Malayshia Alston, who was failed by it, falls decidedly into Category Three. Especially when you consider the fact, she was the 17th child to die in DHS custody this year.

DHS Commissioner Kimberly Ali (r) with Robin Chapolini, DHS deputy commissioner for child welfare operations.

Chris Mansfield | PHL City Council

This is the first of three hearings (four if you count the hearing on Councilmember Cindy Bass’s bill removing the responsibility for children in foster care from Community Umbrella Agencies (CUAs) and giving it back to DHS) that have been inspired by Malayshia’s death. Her foster parent, Carprice Williams, has been charged with her murder and is currently being held without bond.

For almost eight hours, councilmembers, representatives from the Community Umbrella Agencies (CUAs) that provide case management services for the children in the system and anguished parents, who in many cases had been waiting for their chance to speak for years, sat in City Council chambers for a hearing that veered into call and response at times.

Most of those calls were for Kimberly Ali, commissioner of the Department of Human Services, to resign.

Ali, whom to her credit stayed for the entire hearing, explained the relationship between DHS, the CUAs that are directly responsible for children like Malayshia, and the Commonwealth’s Department of Human Services.

The system has a lot of moving pieces, Ali said.

“The field of child welfare is an extremely, incredibly complex discipline because social workers are required to make daily decisions that significantly impact the lives of children and families,” Ali said. “The amount of critical thinking, assessment, and decision making that is required to do the job well is tremendous. Therefore, DHS continuously examines itself with a critical eye, with the sole purpose of protecting children and youth and stabilizing families. Philadelphia DHS is a county-administered child welfare system that is under the oversight by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, which we refer to as PADHS, in order to understand the landscape and nuances of today’s Philadelphia child welfare system, it is important to look back on history to understand why our current system was created.”

Let’s talk about that.

While we’re hearing a lot about CUAs now, the reality is that the city has been outsourcing chunks of the foster care system for a while. We all learned this when Danieal Kelly died in 2006.

I covered that story. I still have the Grand Jury report. This child with severe cerebral palsy was covered in bedsores, dehydrated because her mother didn’t want to change her diaper, and ultimately starved to death. Charges were filed against the mother, two DHS workers and the people at MultiEthnic Behavioral Health that were supposed to be providing oversight.

Mayor John Street put together a panel of experts that made 37 recommendations to fix the system, one of which was to better define the roles of DHS and the agencies it outsourced care of the city’s children to.

Councilmember At-Large Jim Harrity

Chris Mansfield | PHL City Council

The idea behind what ultimately became CUAs was to have a presence in the community. Those agencies were only brought in after DHS determined that ongoing case management services were needed, Ali said.

Now, in the case of Malayshia Allford, the main thing that a lot of us wanted to know was how Carprice Williams, a woman who had already been sued for abusing children and wasn’t supposed to be given another foster child as a result, wound up with Malayshia.

Well, according to Ali, it’s because there’s information the Commonwealth has that the city doesn’t.

“Pennsylvania DHS licenses foster family care agencies. They delegate authority to foster family care agencies to certify foster homes. They operate the resource family registry and the child abuse registry. They oversee the Bureau of Hearing and Appeals, the DHA process, and Pennsylvania DHS responds to appeals from indicated foster care families.”

Apparently, if you get told that you can’t be a foster parent due to an accusation of abuse, you can appeal that result to the Commonwealth. If you win your appeal, the charges against you are removed from your record and the “do not place” order that goes with it goes away.

To be honest, it was hard to not feel badly for Ali after a while. She had a lot of explaining to do to a group of really angry people about a system that in many ways has a mind of its own.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier speaking at the hearing with Councilmember At-Large Katherine Gilmore Richardson behind her.

Chris Mansfield | PHL City Council

But while I felt kind of bad for Ali, Bass, who introduced the resolution that resulted in this rare Friday Committee of the Whole meeting, didn’t. At all.

“I have no doubt that you are concerned, that you care, but nonetheless, some of the things that have happened in DHS historically for many, many years now that I’ve been calling out fall at your doorstep,” Bass said. “There were so many red flags all over the place that it was really a failure on a colossal scale. Everything failed for this child, everything, every system that was in place, and so when I hear your testimony, it doesn’t make sense to me. It doesn’t make sense at all.”

While Ali got the brunt of the criticism, there were also representatives from the School District of Philadelphia, where Williams worked as a teacher, and representatives from the CUAs that were present at this hearing.

I’ll have what they had to say in part 2 of this Hanging In The Hall column next week.

It seems kind of crazy to end this by saying Happy Thanksgiving, but I’d like to wish all of the SUN readers who take the time to read Hanging In The Hall, a happy holiday. May your turkey be tasty, and don’t bother watching that Philadelphia Eagles/Dallas Cowboys game. Your tummy will thank you later.

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