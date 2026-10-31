The great museum caper

Visitors enter the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

Editorial credit: Big Blink Creative / Shutterstock.com

On Monday, Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on Legislative Oversight tried to get to the bottom of the closing of the Academy of Natural Arts and Sciences. The word “subpoena” got tossed around a lot.

By Denise Clay-Murray

When it was announced last month that the Academy of Natural Sciences was going to be closing its public museum, the news took a lot of people by surprise, many of whom are members of Philadelphia City Council.

Since Council isn’t a group of people that is particularly fond of being surprised, and they answer to constituents who are equally not fond of these kinds of surprises, the Committee on Legislative Oversight held a hearing hoping to hear from everyone involved.

The leadership of the Academy, Drexel University officials, Mayor Cherelle Parker’s office, and even a few people whose jobs will be coming to an end within the next week or so came to Council chambers on Monday to ask who could explain why a 200-year-old museum is no longer open to the public.

Or at least that was the plan. Shortly before the hearings started, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, chair of the committee, was informed that Trish Wellenbach, deputy mayor of Strategic and Philanthropic Initiatives for the Parker administration, wouldn’t be coming to the hearing and read her statement into the record.

“The City of Philadelphia acknowledges Drexel University and the Academy of Natural Sciences for their significant ongoing work to preserve the academy’s educational mission and extraordinary two-century legacy as a natural history institution, including its world-renowned collection,” according to the statement. “Drexel and the Academy are working with Ambassador David L. Cohen as the state’s and city’s representative to preserve the essential mission of the academy, they are working collaboratively towards the effort we all seek.”

“To respectfully manage expectations of the committee, I want to make clear that I am not the appropriate person to testify on this matter, as I cannot speak on behalf of Drexel or the academy.”

Put a pin in that. I’ll come back to it later.

Once the people who were there began testifying, the main point that they hoped to get across to the Committee is that in addition to closing a gateway to scientific discovery for the region’s children, the closing of the Academy is yet another example of how the city is going backward when it comes to arts and culture investments.

“Even as we focus on the Academy, we cannot ignore the larger crisis,” said Patricia Wilson-Aden, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance. “Cultural organizations of every size and discipline are confronting rising costs, changing audience behaviors, chronic underinvestment, and crippling funding cuts at the federal, state, and local levels. Within the past two years, Philadelphia has lost a major academic and cultural institution in the University of the Arts. More recently, community-based organizations such as the Mighty Writers were forced to pause programming and face financial challenges.”

“At the same time, Greater Philadelphia’s nonprofit arts and culture sector generates $3.3 billion in annual economic activity. Yet our sector continues to be treated as a value add in our civic ecosystem. It is not. Arts and culture are essential civic infrastructure that deserve supportive public policies and investment.”

While the Mayor’s representative wasn’t present to answer the committee’s questions, Melissa Richman, executive director of operations for Drexel’s Office of the President, testified on behalf of the university.

The decision to close the museum to the public wasn’t taken lightly, Richman said. A two-year study underwritten by the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage, and consultation with other stakeholders concluded that due to such things as long delayed building maintenance, the care needed by the museum’s very rare exhibits, and the fact that visitation hadn’t returned to pre-COVID lockdown levels, that was the only thing that made sense, she said.

“The cost of continuing to operate the museum while also addressing the mounting capital costs were financially prohibitive,” she said. “The study explicitly recommended the closure of the Academy’s public museum. The study was part of a strategic effort to fundamentally transform the Academy into a more financially viable, research-focused institution, given the substantial costs.”

The “BOO!” which came from the audience showed that not everyone agreed with that assessment.

There were about 40 people that testified during the public comment section of the hearing. But I’m not going to include that for one reason.

The hearing itself isn’t over yet. It’s been recessed until Monday, Nov. 16, because while the Committee heard from a lot of people, it didn’t hear from everyone it thought it was important to hear from.

Like, for example, the Mayor’s Office.

Which is why the word “subpoena” kept coming up during the hearing. While Councilmember Jeffrey Young, whose district includes the Academy of Natural Sciences, didn’t elaborate on who could be receiving one, that’s apparently on the table.

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