The honor system

On Monday, Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order changing the way that the city handles diversity in city contracts. It’s got a lot riding on it.

By Denise Clay-Murray

You’ll have to forgive folks for being more than a little skittish when the subject of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion comes up, especially if it’s come up in connection with the federal government.

The skittishness doubles when the subject has come up in connection with the federal government and the residents of the second poorest big city in America — that’s Philadelphia if you’re playing at home — and the possibility of economic development for traditionally marginalized communities.

When Mayor Cherelle Parker announced last week that the city would be ending its practice of setting aside 35% of the city’s contracts for minority or women owned businesses, everyone’s ears perked up. It had actually stopped giving contractors benchmarks for minority participation back in September, but a recent Third District Court decision, Students for Fair Admission v. Harvard made the city make things more official.

(This decision had nothing at all to do with city contracting, but hey.)

So, when she stepped to the podium at the African American Chamber of Commerce’s office on Tuesday after spending Monday evening with concerned stakeholders including SUN publisher Catherine Hicks, Parker took that moment to explain her process.

After sitting down with City Solicitor Renee Garcia, and a Washington, D.C.-based law firm that explained the city’s liability regarding minority contracting, Parker decided that the city needed a new way to bring about equal opportunity for all without admitting that America still has a race and gender problem.

Earlier this year, the city had settled a lawsuit filed against it from America First Legal, a non-profit group that believes that helping marginalized communities catch up to the head start that white men have gotten from this country since its inception is a violation of civil rights.

(Of white men. The civil rights of white men. I’m just going to let that go.)

Under the new system, the emphasis will be on giving small, local businesses a leg up. While that probably won’t do much for the city’s historical inequities, it hopes to spread the $370 million in contracts awarded by the city to businesses led by people from historically marginalized communities around a little better.

Under the new program, your business would have to have less than 750 employees, said Nadir Jones, the city’s director of business impact and economic advancement. While businesses that are already on the city’s current registry will be grandfathered in, new businesses will have to meet the new guidelines, which include the following:

To qualify as local, your business would have to either be based in Philadelphia or meet at least two of the following three criteria:

*60% or more of your employees live within the city limits

*More than half of your workforce works in the city at least 60% of the time, or

*75% of the business’ gross receipts come from Philadelphia.

There were a lot of things that needed to be revised when it came to the city’s contracting process, said Vanessa Garrett Harley, the city’s chief deputy mayor. After taking a good, long look at the current program, she found that it worked for far too few people.

‘To be quite honest, it was not working,” she said. “We’ve had it for 40 years. And if you talk to businesses in this city, the narrative had not changed. Folks were not feeling it, and were not seeing the difference in it.”

In addition to only 20% of the contractors on the list getting steady work, most of that 20% were white women, Garrett Harley said. While that was good for them, the vast majority of the people the program was designed to help weren’t getting the help, she said.

Okay, that makes sense. If something’s not working, you fix it. It shouldn’t have taken 40 years to recognize that something needs fixing, but hey, it took six months for me to get closet rods for my apartment. Things happen.

But we have to look at how 80% of the MBEC database got left out in the first place.

While there are many things that I love about Philly — the population’s sometimes brutal honesty, the reverence for history, the restaurant scene that now has three Michelin Star restaurants — one of the things that’s made me a little salty about the city at times is that it’s one of the “It’s not what you know, it’s who” places I’ve ever lived in.

While I’m pretty sure that the companies that made up the 20% do their jobs sufficiently, they probably were given some assistance from someone.

So, I asked the person whose job it’s going to be to make sure that this doesn’t happen a question that I’m pretty sure that the folks who made up that 80% of the list that weren’t getting contracts are going to ask: How can we trust this?

Jones thinks that trust can be gained through meeting business owners where they are.

“You have to have internal and external support, right?” he said. “So, we can’t sit in our ivory towers and develop policy without community engagement, asking the Black businesses what works with the city of Philadelphia, right? So, it takes effective communication from a community engagement standpoint to get that feedback from the Black businesses.”

Okay.

The Parker administration says it will be working with agencies like the African American Chamber of Commerce to make sure that this has the desired, if not exactly direct, effect for city businesses.

Hopefully, the federal government won’t think that it comes too close to take the land mines out of the playing field.

Disclaimer: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.