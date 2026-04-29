The power of the third party

Chris Mansfield & Durrell Hospedale | PHL City Council

During last Thursday’s Philadelphia City Council meeting, everyone got a lesson on how impactful third parties can be.

By Denise Clay-Murray

Every four years — usually when we’re about to vote for President of the United States and Jill Stein, America’s favorite political cicada, emerges — we talk about the country’s political parties, and how we might not have enough of them.

America is one of the few countries in the world where citizens know that one of two parties will occupy the nation’s highest office at the end of an election. That’s because it’s hard to get established, get on the ballot, and win the trust of voters as a third party.

It takes a lot of work, and not everyone has the patience and skill to pull it off.

But when I find myself in spaces where the subject of third parties has come up, I point out that one third party — at least here in Philadelphia — has been successful in not only getting their name out there and gaining the trust of voters, but in also getting things done.

And last Thursday, that party — the Working Families Party — had some pretty significant victories in Philadelphia City Council.

During the meeting, Council Minority Leader Kendra Brooks, who made history in 2019 when she became the first third-party candidate to get elected to a minority seat in City Council in 100 years, and progressive Democrat Rue Landau successfully got their package of ICE Out legislation passed. This legislation codifies a series of executive orders that prohibit the city from sharing information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, expands the city’s mask prohibition to include ICE agents and prohibits employment discrimination due to immigration status.

Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke, who was sent to Council under the Working Families banner in 2023, was finally successful in getting the Safe Healthy Homes package over the finish line. This package provides new protections for renters, including the right to unionize and creates an inspection program that makes sure landlords are following protocol.

It was a victory for the minority party in a place where such things hadn’t happened all that much.

“Today’s passage of the Safe Healthy Homes Act and ICE OUT legislation marks a historic achievement for a minority party in City Council,” Brooks and O’Rourke said in a post-session statement. “For decades, the minority seats on Council were held by Republicans, who lacked the people power to pass significant legislation. Today’s victories, achieved through deep collaboration with community-based organizations, show what’s possible when the Working Families Party takes on big fights with the support of everyday Philadelphians: legislation that will materially improve lives for working people.”

For those of you who don’t know, the City Charter was amended in the 1950s to require that two at-large Council seats go to minority parties. Until 2019, those two seats were occupied by Republicans. When Brooks won her seat over former Councilmember Al Taubenberger, O’Rourke barely lost to former Councilmember David Oh.

When Oh resigned to run for mayor, Brooks and O’Rourke, who ran on a “The minority party doesn’t have to be Republicans” vibe took those two seats.

But even before that, Brooks, O’Rourke and the Working Families Party were doing the work necessary to get to a point where they can have the kind of legislative day that most third parties only dream of. People, especially Black people, don’t want to just hear your ideas. They also want to know what you’re going to do to implement them. Follow through is your friend.

Think about that the next time that someone asks you why you’re not interested in the ramblings of America’s Foremost Political Cicada.

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