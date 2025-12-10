Trouble at H.O.M.E.

Chris Mansfield | PHL City Council

Mayor Cherelle Parker gave Philadelphia City Council one version of her Housing Opportunities Made Easy plan. After hearing from the public, councilmembers passed another.

By Denise Clay-Murray

When we last talked about Mayor Cherelle Parker’s Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E program, Philadelphia City Council had heard from the Parker administration about the plan and had shared its thoughts.

The Parker administration was coming before Council to discuss what she wanted to do with the first $200 million of the $800 million the legislative body has agreed to borrow on her behalf.

While Council as a whole likes the plan to build or rehabilitate 30,000 units of housing over the next four years, Councilmembers, most notably Jamie Gauthier and Rue Landau, the chair and co-chair of Council’s Committee on Housing, wanted to make sure that the first $200 million went to those most in need first and wanted that put into writing. The contracts on more than 12,000 units of government-financed affordable housing are set to expire over the next decade. Help people who are still on the waiting list to have their homes repaired. Add more to the rental assistance fund.

Build housing that’s based on what I can afford instead of what Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts can afford. Believe me, those two things are quite different.

Because Council and the Parker administration couldn’t come to an agreement, a Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled to talk about the issue was canceled. But when the Committee of the Whole gathered on Wednesday, it passed a resolution that put what Gauthier and Landau wanted in writing and passed it out of committee.

The $277 million allocation adds more money to the Affordable Housing Preservation Fund (from $29,627,500 to $46,172,000), the Turn the Key program, which got no funding in Parker’s version, but gets $43,500,000 now, and the Basic Systems Repair Program, which gets a boost from $34,775,000 to $40,000,000.

It was the Basic Systems Repair Program that Parker referenced when she issued a statement after the vote was taken. She said that the resolution Council passed would delay progress and would keep Philadelphians from getting the housing relief they need.

“The resolution that City Council passed out of the Committee of the Whole today contained language that our bond lawyers have repeatedly advised would prevent the administration from being able to issue the bonds,” she told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“To be clear, that means no shovels in the ground, and no homes repaired through the Basic Systems Repair program, which will run out of money in February.”

Usually, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson plays nice with the Parker administration. In fact, some would say based on the 76 Place debacle and other things, he has often played too nice.

But this time around, Johnson not only reminded the administration that the BSRP had a $1.2 billion surplus to work with, but that his is a co-equal branch of government with members who have their own priorities.

“Council’s responsibility is not to rubber-stamp legislation, but to ensure that any multi-billion-dollar public investment is legally sound and tailored to the Philadelphians that need it most,” Johnson said in a statement. “As Council President, my number one responsibility will always be to fight for the interests of my members, and those concerns of councilmembers and Philadelphians are fully reflected in this legislation.”

“Threatening residents with a shutdown of the Basic Systems Repair Program and assigning blame does not move this process forward,” Johnson continued. “Collaboration and working together does.”

Both sides say that they’re still talking. What that means is anyone’s guess, if we’re honest.

During Thursday’s meeting, an amended version of the ordinance that would allow Council to take out bonds for the H.O.M.E plan was introduced. In addition to the additional funding that Council proposes, it also allows Council to set Area Medium Income limits that are more reflective of the body’s priorities.

Now, the last time that I wrote about the H.O,M.E plan, I called it Council’s 25-page paper, meaning that it’s the latest big project that the body wouldn’t take care of until the very end of its session.

Although it’s tough, many college students find themselves managing to get their 25-page papers done and turned in on deadline. That’s probably not what’s going to happen with the paper that is the H.O.M.E plan.

A hearing on the bond legislation introduced on Thursday will be held this coming Wednesday. But since Johnson has said that the fall session of Council won’t be extended past Thursday, Council’s last session before it goes on Christmas break, the earliest the bill could be passed is January.

