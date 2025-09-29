We’re all we’ve got…we’re all we need…

Councilmember Rue Landau gives the Fair Chance Hiring updates during the City Council meeting.

Photo: Chris Mansfield | PHL City Council

During Thursday’s Philadelphia City Council meeting, Council made some decisions designed to help Philadelphia and its residents help themselves.

By Denise Clay-Murray

If anything has stood out to me about Philadelphia since I came here back in 1987, it’s that this place cheers for the underdog.

Be it a group of young people who are trying to raise money so their pee-wee football team can shine in a national tournament or a returning citizen who’s trying to rebuild his or her life after coming home from prison, Philadelphians love a story of perseverance.

I mean, hey, where else would you find a statue of Rocky?

But while Philly loves underdogs, it hates bullies. With a passion. If you’re a person in power and you want to throw your weight around to hurt people with a lot less power,

Philly will show you why we’re the FAFO capital of the world.

(Because we’re a family newspaper, I won’t completely spell that out. But the last part is “find out.”)

On more than one occasion since Trump 2.0 (This Time It’s PERSONAL!!!) began in January, Philadelphia has felt a little bullied. Trump has mentioned the city more than a few times, especially when the subject is sanctuary cities, sending the National Guard into cities where Black and Brown communities are just minding their own business, or whitewashing history.

(By the way, am I the only one who has noticed that the one thing that all of the cities his National Guard threats have in common is a Black mayor?)

On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council passed a couple of resolutions and a bill designed to shore up Philadelphia’s reputation as a place where bullies, and anyone else who wants to use their power to hurt other people, gets met with the energy they put out.

First up, Council passed Councilmember Kendra Brooks’s resolution condemning the Trump administration’s threats of sending the National Guard into Philadelphia.

Members of Make the Road PA, the People’s Tech Project and the National Domestic Workers Association’s Pennsylvania Chapter joined others in coming to Council and expressing their fears about what could be next if Trump made good on that threat.

In a city where need is everywhere due to cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, the SNAP program and cuts to Section 8 and education funding, sending in the National Guard sends the wrong message, said the Rev. Gregory Holston, a member of the Coalition to Defend Democracy.

“We know that when you invest in communities, invest in people, it makes the community safer,” he said. “If you take investment out, it makes us not as safe and can lead to the very thing that [President] Trump wants to happen, someone attacking the National Guard.”

Also, let’s be honest here. The National Guard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a lot of the folks that Trump has deputized to help him make Stephen Miller’s goal of arresting 3,000 people a day come to pass, don’t care who they round up in service to that.

“Since the Guard’s arrival in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, I have seen friends, including citizens born here in the United States arrested because of their race or because they were speaking another language,” Teofilo Reyes, organizing director for Make the Road PA., said. “And as someone who speaks Spanish daily, I fear that I, too, could be unfairly targeted for nothing more than the language I use with my family and community. Chicago has successfully forestalled a federal invasion through the coordinated opposition of its residents and leaders. We can do the same here.”

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Philadelphians did just that.

Another resolution passed to send a message to bullies was Council President Kenyatta Johnson’s resolution condemning the possible dismantling of the President’s House Memorial on Independence Mall. As part of its efforts to “Make American History Whitewashed Again,” the President’s House, and its emphasis on the lives of George Washington’s slaves, is a target.

What this resolution will be able to do to keep the Trump administration from dismantling the exhibit is anyone’s guess. But at least the folks at the President’s House know that the city, or at least City Council, is standing behind them.

The last thing that City Council did this week to help people who have been bullied is a lot more local and, believe it or not, has nothing to do with President Trump…unless you consider the fact that it helps those with a criminal history. Council voted to update the city’s Fair Chance Hiring Law. The law, which was passed in 2011, considers a candidate’s qualifications rather than their past record. Thanks to research and the experiences of the more than 300,000 formerly incarcerated Philadelphians using the law, these updates will make the law easier for those who utilize it.

The updated law does the following:

*Clarifies that it applies to any and all uses of criminal history, whether that information is found by employers themselves, third-party services or PennDOT driver records.

*Clarifies what employers are required to do when making individualized assessment of criminal history. It closes loopholes and ensures that employers that are rejecting applicants based on their criminal records are only doing so because the offense poses a risk due to the job itself. It also clarifies what has to be included in the notice of rejection that employees send to applicants they intend to reject, requires employers inform these applicants of their fair chance hiring rights, affirms consideration of evidence of rehabilitation, and increases enforcement for employers that violate the notice requirements in the law,

Reduces how long employers can consider old misdemeanor convictions from 7 years to 4 years after arrest or release from incarceration, whichever is later, and

Protects people that exercise their fair chance hiring rights from retaliation and provides a rebuttable presumption of retaliation for any adverse action taken against an employee within 90 days of exercising their rights.

The bill is a win-win for everyone, Councilmember Landau said. It’s a win for employers.

It’s a win for the city’s economy.

And it’s a win for those who are trying to start a new life.

“Philadelphia believes in second chances, and this legislation proves it,” she said. “By shortening lookback periods, removing the lowest-level offenses from consideration in alignment with state law, and clarifying the process for employers, we are opening doors for thousands of residents who are ready to work and contribute. This is good for job seekers, good for businesses, and good for Philadelphia’s economy. No one should be defined forever by a single action, and today we are making that promise real.”

The bill heads to Mayor Cherelle Parker’s desk for her signature and will take effect 90 days after that.

Now, there won’t be a Council meeting next week due to the Jewish observance of Yom Kippur. But Council will be back on Thursday, Oct. 9.