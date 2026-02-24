What’s at stake if we lose our teachers? Everything.

Guest Commentary

By Fatim Byrd

I spent my childhood preparing for the classroom, long before I realized the profession was preparing for me.

In the 1990s, my mother pulled me out of Philadelphia’s public schools — not because she didn’t believe in public education, but because the system around it was underfunded, understaffed, and unsafe. We were unhoused at times. Schools felt chaotic. By first grade, I had already been injured in a fight that left me with a fractured nose. Eventually, homeschooling became the only option. My mother, imperfect but determined, became my first teacher.

When I finally returned to public school at Gillespie Middle School and later Simon Gratz High School, teachers changed my life. They taught me Shakespeare and Toni Morrison, activism and hidden histories, language and possibility. They showed me that education could be liberatory. Those teachers were “larger-than-life” not because the system supported them, but because they persisted despite turmoil. I’ll never forget Mr. Gabor, Ms. Frye, Ms. King-Davis, and the many other teachers who educated me.

Today, as a Philadelphia educator who carries with me all the great teachers who shaped me, I wonder whether my students see teaching as a viable or inspiring future like I once did because of today’s education realities.

When the Pennsylvania Legislature failed to pass a budget on time last year, the School District of Philadelphia was forced to authorize borrowing up to $1.55 billion just to remain operational. Several school districts like Morrisville School District, Harrisburg and William Penn had to borrow with interest and came close to shutting down. Pre-K providers across the city lost state payments, draining savings accounts, delaying payroll, and threatening closures. Hiring freezes stalled staffing. Capital projects paused. Instructional materials were delayed. Even SEPTA service — relied on by thousands of Philly students — was at risk.

This instability doesn’t just harm schools. It shatters the teacher pipeline. Who wants to enter a profession that lacks consistent funding, including how it pays its workforce?

Teachers are the essential ingredient of the economy and public education: sustaining democracy, building the workforce, and enabling students to pursue their academic and career goals. Yet teaching remains less attractive in status, compensation, and financial feasibility than other professions requiring four-year degrees. When budgets collapse, aspiring educators see the message clearly: this profession is precarious.

What’s at stake if we lose the teacher pipeline? Everything.

Without financially stable pathways into teaching, students lose role models who look like them and understand their communities. Communities lose stable, middle-class careers. Poverty deepens. Even family formation becomes less attainable as affordability erodes. Teacher shortages are not just an education issue—they are an economic and social crisis.

The solution is not abstract. Pennsylvania already has a roadmap.

The PA Needs Teachers Coalition calls for making it financially viable — ideally free — to become a teacher through service scholarships, paid apprenticeships, student teaching stipends, and subsidized certification exams. Lawmakers’ creation and partial funding of the student teacher stipend program is a step in the right direction, but it must be fully funded and expanded to meet the demonstrated need. Doing so would ensure student teachers are financially stable so that they can fully soak up classroom learning experiences and be energized to appreciate the profession as much as I have throughout my life.

Locally, Philadelphia’s Citywide Talent Coalition shows what’s possible when policy meets practice. Through registered apprenticeships, low-cost certification pathways, and partnerships with universities and school systems, Philadelphia has secured over $500,000 in workforce funds and launched multiple apprenticeship programs across district and charter schools. Citywide recruitment efforts have reached thousands of aspiring educators, while early pipeline programs now span nine high schools—up from two just three years ago.

Programs like the Cadet Teacher Program demonstrate real impact: 42% of participants enrolled in teacher preparation programs after graduation, and 50% expressed interest in teaching as a career. Other programs like The Center for Black Educator Development are a leader in the state for teacher apprenticeship experiences and high school pathways for becoming a teacher. While my teacher preparation journey was different than most — including receiving emergency certification — I still wish I had received some sort of financial support to make covering my bills easier.

During my own education, teachers changed my life because they had the freedom — and the courage — to teach boldly. The Commonwealth must act boldly and pass timely, fully funded budgets that allow districts and schools to plan responsibly so that more people like me are drawn to the profession for many years to come.

If we want people to have real access to public education and the American dream, we must rebuild the pipeline with stability, dignity, and investment. Anything less is a betrayal of our students — and our future.

Fatim Byrd is a Spanish teacher in Philadelphia and adjunct Spanish professor at Southern Crescent Technical School. He is an alumnus of the Teach Plus Pennsylvania Policy Fellowship and Philadelphia Affinity Group Network.

