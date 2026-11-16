Six Black veterans who fought for America and against racism

By Okechukwu Nzeribe

FUNTIMES.COM

Every November 11, the United States observes Veterans Day, honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Yet, behind America’s military history are extraordinary stories of Black veterans who fought two battles: one against the nation’s enemies and another against racial discrimination at home.

From the Revolutionary War and Civil War to World War I and World War II, African American soldiers broke racial barriers, challenged segregation and helped reshape the country’s military. Their courage is reflected in the stories of figures such as Benjamin O. Davis Jr., who commanded the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, and Charity Adams, who led the historic all-Black women’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. This Veterans Day, we revisit the remarkable lives of six Black American military heroes whose sacrifices extended far beyond the battlefield and whose fight for equality helped change American history.

General Benjamin Oliver Davis Jr. (1912 – 2002)

Source: Wikipedia

Born in Washington, D.C., on December 18, 1912, Davis graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1936, though his four years at the institution were marked by racial isolation. White cadets refused to associate with him, excluded him from social activities and left him without a roommate.

Following graduation, racial restrictions initially prevented him from pursuing his ambition of becoming a military pilot. He served in the infantry before receiving an opportunity to train at Tuskegee Army Airfield in Alabama.

During World War II, Davis commanded the 99th Fighter Squadron and later the 332nd Fighter Group, associated with the Tuskegee Airmen. He also defended the combat record of Black pilots when military authorities questioned their capabilities.

His military career continued through the Korean and Vietnam War eras. In 1954, he became the first African American brigadier general in the Air Force. President Bill Clinton subsequently promoted him to full general on the retired list in 1998. His achievements helped challenge racial stereotypes and opened opportunities for subsequent generations of Black military officers.

For many Black servicemen, military service represented more than defending America. It was also an opportunity to challenge racial discrimination and demonstrate that patriotism and citizenship should not be determined by skin color.

Peter Salem (1750 – 1816)

Source: Revolutionary War Journal

Born into slavery around 1750 in Framingham, Massachusetts, Peter Salem became one of the African Americans who participated in the American Revolutionary War (1775–1783). After gaining his freedom in 1775, he enlisted in a Massachusetts militia company.

Salem distinguished himself during the Battle of Bunker Hill on June 17, 1775. Historical accounts credit him with fatally shooting British Marine Major John Pitcairn, whose advancing forces threatened American positions. He subsequently participated in battles at Saratoga, Monmouth and Stony Point before receiving an honorable discharge in 1780.

Despite his contributions, Salem did not enjoy lasting economic security or widespread recognition as a veteran. His experience reflected the contradiction of Black Americans fighting for national independence while slavery and racial inequality remained deeply entrenched in American society. His story remains an important reminder of African Americans’ contribution to the nation’s founding.

Major Charity Adams (1918 – 2002)

Source: Wikipedia

Charity Edna Adams was born on December 5, 1918, in Kittrell, North Carolina. A graduate of Wilberforce University, she enlisted in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) in 1942, becoming its first African American commissioned officer.

Her military career unfolded within an institution that systematically restricted Black women’s opportunities. African American recruits faced a 10% racial quota, segregated training and accommodation, and limited access to assignments that matched their qualifications. At military installations, separate drinking fountains and discriminatory treatment at officers’ facilities reinforced racial divisions.

In 1944, Adams became commander of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, popularly known as the Six Triple Eight. Comprising approximately 850 African American women, the unit was deployed to Europe to clear millions of undelivered letters and packages intended for American military personnel. Under her leadership, the women completed a six-month assignment in just three months.

Adams also challenged discrimination against her personnel overseas. When Black women were excluded from recreational facilities available to other soldiers, she organized a boycott of the alternative segregated arrangements. The women established their own recreational facilities rather than accept inferior treatment.

She eventually attained the rank of lieutenant colonel. Her leadership challenged the military’s racial hierarchy and demonstrated that professional competence was not determined by race or gender. In 2022, the 6888th Battalion received the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of its service.

Sergeant William Harvey Carney (1840 – 1908)

Moorland-Spingarn Research Center, Howard University, Public Domain

William Harvey Carney was born into slavery in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1840. His father escaped through the Underground Railroad and eventually settled in New Bedford, Massachusetts, where he worked to secure his family’s freedom.

Following the outbreak of the Civil War, Carney enlisted in February 1863 and joined Company C of the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment, one of the first officially recognized Black regiments recruited in the North. He eventually attained the rank of sergeant.

His defining moment came during the assault on Fort Wagner, South Carolina, on July 18, 1863. When the regiment’s flag bearer fell, Carney retrieved the American flag and continued advancing despite sustaining serious injuries. As Union forces retreated, he ensured the flag did not fall into Confederate hands.

Although his bravery earned him widespread recognition, he received the Medal of Honor only on May 23, 1900, nearly 37 years after the battle. His military achievement became a powerful symbol of Black Americans’ determination to defend a country that had not always recognized them as equal citizens.

Major Martin Robison Delany (1812 – 1885)

Source: WikiTree

Martin Robison Delany was a physician, abolitionist, writer and political activist born free in Virginia in 1812. He became an influential advocate for African American independence, education and equal rights.

During the Civil War, Delany argued that Black Americans should participate directly in securing their freedom and should be given opportunities to command troops. In February 1865, he was commissioned as a major in the United States Colored Troops, becoming one of the first African Americans to attain field-grade officer rank in the Union Army.

Assigned to South Carolina, he helped recruit formerly enslaved men into the Black regiments. His appointment challenged a military establishment that had historically restricted African Americans from senior leadership positions.

After the war, Delany continued supporting formerly enslaved people through his work with the Freedmen’s Bureau, promoting their economic independence, education and social advancement. His contribution demonstrated that the struggle against racism required not only military participation but also Black representation in positions of authority.

Private Henry Johnson (1892 – 1929)

Source: Wikipedia

William Henry Johnson was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 1892. He enlisted in the United States Army on June 5, 1917, and joined the 15th New York National Guard Infantry Regiment, which later became the 369th Infantry Regiment, popularly known as the Harlem Hellfighters.

Racial segregation prevented many Black soldiers from serving alongside white American troops. Consequently, the 369th Infantry was assigned to French military command, where its soldiers participated in frontline combat.

Johnson distinguished himself during a German attack in France on May 15, 1918. While on sentry duty alongside another soldier, Needham Roberts, he helped repel the attackers and prevented his wounded colleague from being captured.

His bravery earned him France’s Croix de Guerre in recognition of his service. However, returning home did not bring the recognition and opportunities he deserved. He struggled with the effects of his injuries and financial difficulties, dying in 1929 without receiving America’s highest military honor.

In 2015, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. His experience illustrates the unequal recognition Black veterans encountered despite their sacrifices.

The contributions of Black veterans have shaped American military history. These military heroes challenged segregation, confronted discrimination and demonstrated extraordinary leadership at a time when their country frequently denied them the equality they fought to defend.

As America marks Veterans Day on November 11, honoring Black veterans means more than remembering their victories or recognizing the medals they earned. It means acknowledging the barriers they overcame, the opportunities they created for future generations of African American service members and the sacrifices that too often went unrecognized during their lifetimes.

Just as importantly, it means celebrating and supporting living Black veterans while they are still here to receive the recognition, appreciation and care they deserve, rather than waiting until their passing to honor their contributions.

How can a nation fully honor those who defended its freedom without remembering how fiercely they had to fight for their own?