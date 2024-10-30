2024 General Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

Many critical city, state, and federal offices are at stake in this year’s general election, beginning with the marquee contest for the next U.S. president and vice president.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania remains one of the most important battleground states in the nation.
In other federal contests, Pennsylvanians will elect one U.S. senator and several U.S. representatives.
In the statewide contests, Pennsylvanians will elect an attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer. Some Pennsylvania General Assembly candidates are also on the ballot.
There will also be third-party candidates on the ballot, unlike during the closed primary election.
All registered voters are eligible to cast a ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person.
In addition to the Philadelphia County Board of Elections Office, there are also official drop boxes, and Satellite Election Offices (SEOs) throughout the city. Information about all of these can be found at:
https://vote.phila.gov/news/2024/09/26/2024-general-election-mail-ballots-office-hours-and-drop-boxes.
The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is October 29 at 5 p.m.
You can apply online at: www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/OnlineAbsenteeApplication/.
To ensure that your mail ballot is not rejected, you must:
- Read the instructions carefully.
- Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark their candidate selections.
- Seal the ballot in the yellow secrecy envelope marked “Official Election Ballot.”
- Seal the yellow envelope in the larger outer return envelope.
- Sign and write the current date on the voter’s declaration on the larger envelope.
Voters must follow every single step listed above exactly as they are listed, in order.
Due to humid weather conditions during the initial mailing period, some voters received mail ballots where the secrecy envelopes were sealed shut. If any components of your mail ballot arrived damaged in any way and need to be replaced — including the ballot itself, secrecy envelope, or declaration envelope — you can visit one of the SEOs for assistance. The offices are open Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Voters can also visit the County Board of Elections Office in City Hall, Room 140. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Replacements can also be requested online at: www.phila.jotform.com/242424988788982.
The deadline for receiving mail-in and absentee ballots is November 5 at 8 p.m.
For voting-related information, questions and concerns, visit: https://vote.phila.gov/.
National Contests
Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States — Democratic Party
KAMALA D. HARRIS
Website: www.kamalaharris.com
Twitter/X: www.x.com/KamalaHarris
Instagram: www.instagram.com/kamalaharris
TIM WALZ
Website: www.mn.gov/governor
Twitter/X: www.x.com/Tim_Walz
Instagram: www.instagram.com/timwalz
Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Republican Party
DONALD J. TRUMP
Website: www.donaldjtrump.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom
Instagram: www.instagram.com/realdonaldtrump
J.D. VANCE
Website: www.vance.senate.gov
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom
Instagram: www.instagram.com/realdonaldtrump
Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Libertarian Party
CHASE OLIVER
Website: www.votechaseoliver.com
Twitter/X: www.x.com/chaseforliberty
Instagram: www.instagram.com/chaseforliberty
MIKE TER MAAT
Website: www.votechaseoliver.com
Twitter/X: www.x.com/MikeTerMaat4VP
Instagram: www.instagram.com/miketermaat4vp
Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Green Party
JILL STEIN
Website: www.jillstein2024.com
Twitter/X: www.x.com/DrJillStein
Instagram: www.instagram.com/drjillstein
RUDOLPH WARE
Website: www.jillstein2024.com
Twitter/X: www.x.com/ButchWare
Instagram: www.instagram.com/butchware
Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Socialism and Liberation Party
CLAUDIA DE LA CRUZ
Website: www.votesocialist2024.com
Twitter/X: www.x.com/votesocialist24
Instagram: www.instagram.com/claudia_karina2024
KARINA GARCIA
Website: www.votesocialist2024.com
Twitter/X: www.x.com/votesocialist24
Instagram: www.instagram.com/claudia_karina2024
Candidates for United States Senator
Democratic Party
ROBERT P. CASEY JR.
Website: www.bobcasey.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/Bob_Casey
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bobcaseyjr
Republican Party
DAVE MCCORMICK
Website: www.davemccormickpa.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/DaveMcCormickPA
Instagram: www.instagram.com/davemccormickpa
Libertarian Party
JOHN C. THOMAS
Website: linktr.ee/johnthomaspa
Twitter/X: www.x.com/JohnThomasPA
Instagram: www.instagram.com/johnthomaspa
Green Party
LEILA HAZOU
Website: www.leilaforsenate.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Leila-for-Senate
Instagram: www.instagram.com/leilaforsenate
Constitution Party
BERNARD “MARTY” SELKER
Website: www.martyselkerforsenate.com
Candidates for United States Representative in Congress — 2nd District
Democratic Party
BRENDAN F. BOYLE
Website: www.congress.gov/member/brendan-boyle/B001296
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/CongBoyle
Instagram: www.instagram.com/congressmanboyle
Republican Party
AARON BASHIR
Website: www.bashirforcongress.com
Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/aaron_bashir
Candidates for Representative in Congress – 3rd District
Democratic Party
DWIGHT EVANS
Website: www.dwightevans.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/DwightEvansPA
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in Congress – 5th District
Democratic Party
MARY GAY SCANLON
Website: www.scanlonforcongress.com/
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/marygayscanlon
Instagram: www.instagram.com/repmgs
Republican Party
ALFEIA GOODWIN
State Contests
Candidates for Attorney General
Democratic Party
EUGENE DEPASQUALE
Website: www.depasqualeforag.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/DePasqualePA
Instagram: www.instagram.com/eugene_depasquale
Republican Party
DAVE SUNDAY
Website: www.davesundayforag.com
Twitter/X: twitter.com/DaveSunday_
Libertarian Party
ROBERT COWBURN
Website: www.cowburnforag.com
Green Party
RICHARD L. WEISS
Twitter/X: www.x.com/RichardLWeiss
Instagram: www.instagram.com/richardlweiss
Constitution Party
JUSTIN L. MAGILL
Website: www.constitutionpartypa.com/officers
Forward Party
ERIC L. SETTLE
Website: www.ericsettle4ag.com
Twitter/X: www.x.com/ericsettle4AG
Instagram: www.instagram.com/elsettleag
Candidates for Auditor General
Democratic Party
MALCOLM KENYATTA
Website: www.malcolmkenyatta.com/new-page
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/malcolmkenyatta
Instagram: www.instagram.com/malcolmforpa
Republican Party
TIM DEFOOR
Website: www.defoor4pa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DeFoor4PA
Libertarian Party
REECE SMITH
Website: www.votereece.com
Twitter/X: www.x.com/vote_reece
American Solidarity Party
ERIC K. ANTON
Website: www.solidarity-party.org/elected-officials-candidates
Twitter/X: www.x.com/AmSolidarity
Instagram: www.instagram.com/solidarityparty
Constitution Party
ALAN GOODRICH
Website: www.constitutionpartypa.com/officers
Candidates for State Treasurer
Democratic Party
ERIN MCCLELLAND
Website: www.erinmcclelland.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/ErinforPA
Republican Party
STACY GARRITY
Website: www.garrityforpa.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/garrityforpa
Instagram: www.instagram.com/stacyforpa
Libertarian Party
Nickolas Ciesielski
Website: www.nickcforpa.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/nickciesielski
Instagram: www.instagram.com/nickcforpa
Constitution Party
Troy Bowman
Website: www.constitutionpartypa.com
Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 1st District
Democratic Party
NIKIL SAVAL
Website: www.nikilsaval.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/nikilsaval
Instagram: www.instagram.com/senatorsaval
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 3rd District
Democratic Party
SHARIF STREET
Website: www.senatorsharifstreet.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/SenSharifStreet
Instagram: www.instagram.com/sensharifstreet
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 5th District
Democratic Party
JIMMY DILLON
Website: www.senatordillon.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/senjimmydillon
Instagram: www.instagram.com/senjimmydillon
Republican Party
JOE PICOZZI
Website: www.votepicozzi.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/josephspicozzi
Instagram: www.instagram.com/josephpicozzi
Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 7th District
Democratic Party
VINCENT HUGHES
Website: www.senatorhughes.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/SenatorHughes
Instagram: www.instagram.com/senhughesoffice
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 10th District
Democratic Party
AMEN BROWN
Website: www.amenforphilly.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/AmenForPhilly
Instagram: www.instagram.com/amenforphilly
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 170th District
Democratic Party
No candidates filed
Republican Party
MARTINA WHITE
Website: wwww.votemartina.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/VoteMartinaPA
Instagram: www.instagram.com/votemartinapa
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 172nd District
Democratic Party
SEAN DOUGHERTY
Website: www.seandoughertyforpa.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/SeanforPA172
Republican Party
AIZAZ GILL
Website: www.gillforpa.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/gillforpa
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 173rd District
Democratic Party
PAT GALLAGHER
Facebook: www.facebook.com/p/Pat-Gallagher-for-State-Representative-100080256773045
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepPGallagher
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 174th District
Democratic Party
ED NEILSON
Website: www.pahouse.com/Neilson
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepNeilson
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Representative in the General Assembly – 175th District
Democratic Party
MARYLOUISE ISAACSON
Website: www.mary4staterep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mary4StateRep
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 177th District
Democratic Party
JOE HOHENSTEIN
Website: www.votehohenstein.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectJoeHohenstein
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 179th District
Democratic Party
JASON DAWKINS
Website: www.pahouse.com/Dawkins
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepDawkins
Instagram: www.instagram.com/teamdawkins
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 180th District
Democratic Party
JOSE A. GIRAL
Website: www.pahouse.com/Giral
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepGiral
Instagram: www.instagram.com/repgiral
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 181st District
Democratic Party
MALCOLM KENYATTA
Website: www.pahouse.com/Kenyatta
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepKenyatta
Instagram: www.instagram.com/malcolmkenyatta
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 182nd District
Democratic Party
BEN WAXMAN
Website: www.votewaxman.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepBenWaxman
Instagram: www.instagram.com/repbwaxman
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Representative in the General Assembly – 184th District
Democratic Party
ELIZABETH FIEDLER
Website: www.linktr.ee/eliz_fiedler
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/Fiedler4Philly
Instagram: www.instagram.com/eliz_fiedler
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Representative in the General Assembly – 185th District
Democratic Party
REGINA G. YOUNG
Website: www.reginayoung185.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepReginaYoung
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Representative in the General Assembly – 186th District
Democratic Party
JORDAN A. HARRIS
Website: www.jordanharrisforpa.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepHarris
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jordanaharris
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 188th District
Democratic Party
RICK KRAJEWSKI
Website: www.rickforphilly.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RickforPhilly
Instagram: www.instagram.com/rickforwestphilly
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 190th District
Democratic Party
RONI GREEN
Website: www.pahouse.com/Green
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepRoniGreen
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 191st District
Democratic Party
JOANNA E. MCCLINTON
Website: www.mcclintonforpa.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/joanna4pa
Instagram: www.instagram.com/joanna_mcclinton
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidate for Representative in the General Assembly – 192nd District
Democratic Party
MORGAN CEPHAS
Website: www.morgancephas.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepCephas
Instagram: www.instagram.com/morgan_cephas
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 194th District
Democratic Party
TARIK KHAN
Website: www.tarikforpa.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/tarikforpa
Instagram: www.instagram.com/reptarikkhan
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 195th District
Democratic Party
KEITH HARRIS
Website: www.keithharrisforpa.com
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 197th District
Democratic Party
DANILO BURGOS
Website: www.pahouse.com/burgos
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepBurgos
Instagram: www.instagram.com/repburgos
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 198th District
Democratic Party
DARISHA K. PARKER
Website: www.pahouse.com/dparker
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepDarisha
Instagram: www.instagram.com/repdarishaparker
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 200th District
Democratic Party
CHRIS RABB
Website: www.rabbforthepeople.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/Rabb4ThePeople
Instagram: www.instagram.com/Rabb4ThePeople
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Representative in the General Assembly – 201st District
Democratic Party
ANDRE D. CARROLL
Website: www.andredcarroll.com
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/andredcarroll
Instagram: www.instagram.com/andredcarroll
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 202nd District
Democratic Party
JARED SOLOMON
Website: www.pahouse.com/Solomon
Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepJaredSolomon
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jaredgsolomon
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 203rd District
Democratic Party
ANTHONY BELLMON
Website: www.pahouse.com/Bellmon
Twitter: www.twitter.com/bellmonforpa
Instagram: www.instagram.com/bellmonforpa
Republican Party
No candidates filed
