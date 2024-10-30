2024 General Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

Many critical city, state, and federal offices are at stake in this year’s general election, beginning with the marquee contest for the next U.S. president and vice president.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania remains one of the most important battleground states in the nation.

In other federal contests, Pennsylvanians will elect one U.S. senator and several U.S. representatives.

In the statewide contests, Pennsylvanians will elect an attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer. Some Pennsylvania General Assembly candidates are also on the ballot.

There will also be third-party candidates on the ballot, unlike during the closed primary election.

All registered voters are eligible to cast a ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person.

In addition to the Philadelphia County Board of Elections Office, there are also official drop boxes, and Satellite Election Offices (SEOs) throughout the city. Information about all of these can be found at:

https://vote.phila.gov/news/2024/09/26/2024-general-election-mail-ballots-office-hours-and-drop-boxes.

The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is October 29 at 5 p.m.

You can apply online at: www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/OnlineAbsenteeApplication/.

To ensure that your mail ballot is not rejected, you must:

Read the instructions carefully. Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark their candidate selections. Seal the ballot in the yellow secrecy envelope marked “Official Election Ballot.” Seal the yellow envelope in the larger outer return envelope. Sign and write the current date on the voter’s declaration on the larger envelope.

Voters must follow every single step listed above exactly as they are listed, in order.

Due to humid weather conditions during the initial mailing period, some voters received mail ballots where the secrecy envelopes were sealed shut. If any components of your mail ballot arrived damaged in any way and need to be replaced — including the ballot itself, secrecy envelope, or declaration envelope — you can visit one of the SEOs for assistance. The offices are open Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Voters can also visit the County Board of Elections Office in City Hall, Room 140. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Replacements can also be requested online at: www.phila.jotform.com/242424988788982.

The deadline for receiving mail-in and absentee ballots is November 5 at 8 p.m.

For voting-related information, questions and concerns, visit: https://vote.phila.gov/.

National Contests

Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States — Democratic Party

Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Republican Party

Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Libertarian Party

Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Green Party

Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Socialism and Liberation Party

Candidates for United States Senator

Democratic Party

ROBERT P. CASEY JR. Website: www.bobcasey.com Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/Bob_Casey Instagram: www.instagram.com/bobcaseyjr Republican Party DAVE MCCORMICK Website: www.davemccormickpa.com Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/DaveMcCormickPA Instagram: www.instagram.com/davemccormickpa Libertarian Party

Green Party

Constitution Party

BERNARD “MARTY” SELKER Website: www.martyselkerforsenate.com

Candidates for United States Representative in Congress — 2nd District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

Candidates for Representative in Congress – 3rd District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in Congress – 5th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

ALFEIA GOODWIN Website: www.delawarecountygop.com/alfe-congress

State Contests

Candidates for Attorney General

Democratic Party

Republican Party

Libertarian Party

ROBERT COWBURN Website: www.cowburnforag.com

Green Party

Constitution Party

JUSTIN L. MAGILL Website: www.constitutionpartypa.com/officers

Forward Party

Candidates for Auditor General

Democratic Party

Republican Party

Libertarian Party

American Solidarity Party

Constitution Party

ALAN GOODRICH Website: www.constitutionpartypa.com/officers

Candidates for State Treasurer

Democratic Party

Republican Party

Libertarian Party

Constitution Party

Troy Bowman

Website: www.constitutionpartypa.com



Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 1st District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 3rd District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 5th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 7th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 10th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 170th District

Democratic Party

No candidates filed

Republican Party

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 172nd District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 173rd District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 174th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Representative in the General Assembly – 175th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 177th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 179th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 180th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 181st District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 182nd District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Representative in the General Assembly – 184th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Representative in the General Assembly – 185th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Representative in the General Assembly – 186th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 188th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 190th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 191st District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidate for Representative in the General Assembly – 192nd District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 194th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 195th District

Democratic Party

KEITH HARRIS Website: www.keithharrisforpa.com

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 197th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 198th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 200th District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Representative in the General Assembly – 201st District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 202nd District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 203rd District

Democratic Party

Republican Party

No candidates filed