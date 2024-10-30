Image

2024 General Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

October 29, 2024 Category: Election 2024, Local

Many critical city, state, and federal offices are at stake in this year’s general election, beginning with the marquee contest for the next U.S. president and vice president.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania remains one of the most important battleground states in the nation.

In other federal contests, Pennsylvanians will elect one U.S. senator and several U.S. representatives.

In the statewide contests, Pennsylvanians will elect an attorney general, auditor general, and treasurer. Some Pennsylvania General Assembly candidates are also on the ballot.

There will also be third-party candidates on the ballot, unlike during the closed primary election.

All registered voters are eligible to cast a ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person. 

In addition to the Philadelphia County Board of Elections Office, there are also official drop boxes, and Satellite Election Offices (SEOs) throughout the city. Information about all of these can be found at:

https://vote.phila.gov/news/2024/09/26/2024-general-election-mail-ballots-office-hours-and-drop-boxes.

The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is October 29 at 5 p.m.

You can apply online at: www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/OnlineAbsenteeApplication/

To ensure that your mail ballot is not rejected, you must:

  1. Read the instructions carefully.
  2. Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark their candidate selections. 
  3. Seal the ballot in the yellow secrecy envelope marked “Official Election Ballot.” 
  4. Seal the yellow envelope in the larger outer return envelope.
  5. Sign and write the current date on the voter’s declaration on the larger envelope.

Voters must follow every single step listed above exactly as they are listed, in order.

Due to humid weather conditions during the initial mailing period, some voters received mail ballots where the secrecy envelopes were sealed shut. If any components of your mail ballot arrived damaged in any way and need to be replaced — including the ballot itself, secrecy envelope, or declaration envelope — you can visit one of the SEOs for assistance. The offices are open Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

Voters can also visit the County Board of Elections Office in City Hall, Room 140. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Replacements can also be requested online at: www.phila.jotform.com/242424988788982.

The deadline for receiving mail-in and absentee ballots is November 5 at 8 p.m.

For voting-related information, questions and concerns, visit: https://vote.phila.gov/.

National Contests

Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States — Democratic Party

KAMALA D. HARRIS

Website: www.kamalaharris.com

Twitter/X: www.x.com/KamalaHarris

Instagram: www.instagram.com/kamalaharris

TIM WALZ

Website: www.mn.gov/governor

Twitter/X: www.x.com/Tim_Walz

Instagram: www.instagram.com/timwalz

Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Republican Party

DONALD J. TRUMP

Website: www.donaldjtrump.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom

Instagram: www.instagram.com/realdonaldtrump

J.D. VANCE

Website: www.vance.senate.gov

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom

Instagram: www.instagram.com/realdonaldtrump

Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Libertarian Party

CHASE OLIVER

Website: www.votechaseoliver.com

Twitter/X: www.x.com/chaseforliberty

Instagram: www.instagram.com/chaseforliberty

MIKE TER MAAT

Website: www.votechaseoliver.com

Twitter/X: www.x.com/MikeTerMaat4VP

Instagram: www.instagram.com/miketermaat4vp

Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Green Party 

JILL STEIN

Website: www.jillstein2024.com

Twitter/X: www.x.com/DrJillStein

Instagram: www.instagram.com/drjillstein

RUDOLPH WARE

Website:  www.jillstein2024.com

Twitter/X: www.x.com/ButchWare

Instagram: www.instagram.com/butchware

Candidates for President and Vice President of the United States – Socialism and Liberation Party

CLAUDIA DE LA CRUZ

Website: www.votesocialist2024.com

Twitter/X: www.x.com/votesocialist24

Instagram: www.instagram.com/claudia_karina2024

KARINA GARCIA

Website: www.votesocialist2024.com

Twitter/X: www.x.com/votesocialist24

Instagram: www.instagram.com/claudia_karina2024

Candidates for United States Senator

Democratic Party

ROBERT P. CASEY JR.

Website: www.bobcasey.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/Bob_Casey

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bobcaseyjr

Republican Party

DAVE MCCORMICK

Website: www.davemccormickpa.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/DaveMcCormickPA

Instagram: www.instagram.com/davemccormickpa

Libertarian Party

JOHN C. THOMAS

Website: linktr.ee/johnthomaspa

Twitter/X: www.x.com/JohnThomasPA

Instagram: www.instagram.com/johnthomaspa

Green Party

LEILA HAZOU

Website: www.leilaforsenate.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Leila-for-Senate

Instagram: www.instagram.com/leilaforsenate

Constitution Party

BERNARD “MARTY” SELKER

Website: www.martyselkerforsenate.com

Candidates for United States Representative in Congress — 2nd District

Democratic Party

BRENDAN F. BOYLE

Website: www.congress.gov/member/brendan-boyle/B001296

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/CongBoyle

Instagram: www.instagram.com/congressmanboyle

Republican Party

AARON BASHIR

Website: www.bashirforcongress.com

Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/aaron_bashir

Candidates for Representative in Congress – 3rd District

Democratic Party

DWIGHT EVANS

Website: www.dwightevans.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/DwightEvansPA

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in Congress – 5th District

Democratic Party

MARY GAY SCANLON

Website: www.scanlonforcongress.com/

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/marygayscanlon

Instagram: www.instagram.com/repmgs

Republican Party

ALFEIA GOODWIN

Website: www.delawarecountygop.com/alfe-congress

State Contests

Candidates for Attorney General 

Democratic Party

EUGENE DEPASQUALE

Website: www.depasqualeforag.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/DePasqualePA

Instagram: www.instagram.com/eugene_depasquale

Republican Party

DAVE SUNDAY

Website: www.davesundayforag.com

Twitter/X: twitter.com/DaveSunday_

Libertarian Party

ROBERT COWBURN

Website: www.cowburnforag.com

Green Party

RICHARD L. WEISS

Twitter/X: www.x.com/RichardLWeiss

Instagram: www.instagram.com/richardlweiss

Constitution Party

JUSTIN L. MAGILL

Website: www.constitutionpartypa.com/officers

Forward Party

ERIC L. SETTLE  

Website: www.ericsettle4ag.com

Twitter/X: www.x.com/ericsettle4AG

Instagram: www.instagram.com/elsettleag

Candidates for Auditor General

Democratic Party

MALCOLM KENYATTA 

Website: www.malcolmkenyatta.com/new-page

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/malcolmkenyatta

Instagram: www.instagram.com/malcolmforpa

Republican Party

TIM DEFOOR

Website: www.defoor4pa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DeFoor4PA

Libertarian Party

REECE SMITH

Website: www.votereece.com

Twitter/X: www.x.com/vote_reece

American Solidarity Party

ERIC K. ANTON

Website: www.solidarity-party.org/elected-officials-candidates

Twitter/X: www.x.com/AmSolidarity

Instagram: www.instagram.com/solidarityparty

Constitution Party

ALAN GOODRICH

Website: www.constitutionpartypa.com/officers

Candidates for State Treasurer

Democratic Party

ERIN MCCLELLAND

Website: www.erinmcclelland.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/ErinforPA

Republican Party

STACY GARRITY

Website: www.garrityforpa.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/garrityforpa

Instagram: www.instagram.com/stacyforpa

Libertarian Party

Nickolas Ciesielski

Website: www.nickcforpa.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/nickciesielski

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nickcforpa

Constitution Party

Troy Bowman

Website:  www.constitutionpartypa.com

Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 1st District

Democratic Party

NIKIL SAVAL

Website: www.nikilsaval.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/nikilsaval

Instagram: www.instagram.com/senatorsaval

Republican Party

No candidates filed 

Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 3rd District

Democratic Party

SHARIF STREET

Website: www.senatorsharifstreet.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/SenSharifStreet

Instagram: www.instagram.com/sensharifstreet

Republican Party

No candidates filed 

Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 5th District

Democratic Party

JIMMY DILLON

Website: www.senatordillon.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/senjimmydillon

Instagram: www.instagram.com/senjimmydillon

Republican Party

JOE PICOZZI

Website: www.votepicozzi.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/josephspicozzi

Instagram: www.instagram.com/josephpicozzi

Candidates for Senator in the General Assembly – 7th District

Democratic Party

VINCENT HUGHES

Website: www.senatorhughes.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/SenatorHughes

Instagram: www.instagram.com/senhughesoffice

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 10th District

Democratic Party

AMEN BROWN

Website: www.amenforphilly.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/AmenForPhilly

Instagram: www.instagram.com/amenforphilly

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 170th District

Democratic Party

No candidates filed

Republican Party

MARTINA WHITE

Website: wwww.votemartina.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/VoteMartinaPA

Instagram: www.instagram.com/votemartinapa

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 172nd District

Democratic Party

SEAN DOUGHERTY

Website: www.seandoughertyforpa.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/SeanforPA172

Republican Party

AIZAZ GILL

Website: www.gillforpa.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/gillforpa

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 173rd District

Democratic Party

PAT GALLAGHER 

Facebook: www.facebook.com/p/Pat-Gallagher-for-State-Representative-100080256773045

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepPGallagher

Republican Party

No candidates filed 

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 174th District

Democratic Party

ED NEILSON

Website: www.pahouse.com/Neilson

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepNeilson

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Representative in the General Assembly – 175th District

Democratic Party

MARYLOUISE ISAACSON

Website: www.mary4staterep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mary4StateRep

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 177th District

Democratic Party

JOE HOHENSTEIN

Website: www.votehohenstein.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectJoeHohenstein

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 179th District 

Democratic Party

JASON DAWKINS

Website: www.pahouse.com/Dawkins

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepDawkins

Instagram: www.instagram.com/teamdawkins

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 180th District

Democratic Party

JOSE A. GIRAL 

Website: www.pahouse.com/Giral

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepGiral

Instagram: www.instagram.com/repgiral

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 181st District

 Democratic Party

MALCOLM KENYATTA

Website: www.pahouse.com/Kenyatta

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepKenyatta

Instagram: www.instagram.com/malcolmkenyatta

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 182nd District

Democratic Party

BEN WAXMAN 

Website: www.votewaxman.com 

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepBenWaxman

Instagram: www.instagram.com/repbwaxman

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Representative in the General Assembly – 184th District

Democratic Party

ELIZABETH FIEDLER 

Website: www.linktr.ee/eliz_fiedler

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/Fiedler4Philly

Instagram: www.instagram.com/eliz_fiedler

Republican Party

No candidates filed 

Representative in the General Assembly – 185th District

Democratic Party

REGINA G. YOUNG 

Website: www.reginayoung185.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepReginaYoung

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Representative in the General Assembly – 186th District

Democratic Party

JORDAN A. HARRIS

Website: www.jordanharrisforpa.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepHarris

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jordanaharris

Republican Party

No candidates filed 

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 188th District

Democratic Party

RICK KRAJEWSKI

Website: www.rickforphilly.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RickforPhilly

Instagram: www.instagram.com/rickforwestphilly

Republican Party

No candidates filed 

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 190th District

Democratic Party

RONI GREEN

Website: www.pahouse.com/Green

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepRoniGreen

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 191st District

Democratic Party

JOANNA E. MCCLINTON 

Website: www.mcclintonforpa.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/joanna4pa

Instagram: www.instagram.com/joanna_mcclinton

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidate for Representative in the General Assembly – 192nd District

Democratic Party

MORGAN CEPHAS

Website: www.morgancephas.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepCephas

Instagram: www.instagram.com/morgan_cephas 

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 194th District

Democratic Party

TARIK KHAN

Website: www.tarikforpa.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/tarikforpa

Instagram: www.instagram.com/reptarikkhan

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 195th District

Democratic Party

KEITH HARRIS

Website: www.keithharrisforpa.com

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 197th District

Democratic Party

DANILO BURGOS

Website: www.pahouse.com/burgos

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepBurgos

Instagram: www.instagram.com/repburgos

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 198th District

Democratic Party

DARISHA K. PARKER 

Website: www.pahouse.com/dparker

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepDarisha

Instagram: www.instagram.com/repdarishaparker

Republican Party

No candidates filed 

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 200th District

Democratic Party

CHRIS RABB

Website: www.rabbforthepeople.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/Rabb4ThePeople

Instagram: www.instagram.com/Rabb4ThePeople

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Representative in the General Assembly – 201st District

Democratic Party

ANDRE D. CARROLL

Website: www.andredcarroll.com

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/andredcarroll

Instagram: www.instagram.com/andredcarroll

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 202nd District

Democratic Party

JARED SOLOMON 

Website: www.pahouse.com/Solomon

Twitter/X: www.twitter.com/RepJaredSolomon

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jaredgsolomon

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Candidates for Representative in the General Assembly – 203rd District

Democratic Party

ANTHONY BELLMON 

Website: www.pahouse.com/Bellmon

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bellmonforpa

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bellmonforpa

Republican Party

No candidates filed

