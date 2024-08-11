A new happy warrior takes the national stage

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrive at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)

By Amy V. Simmons

Affable. Animated. Witty. Authentic. Dedicated to hard work, justice and solving everyday problems — especially for those who need a champion.

The right balance of “salt of the earth” relatability, “Minnesota nice” and hardball political instincts — this is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Walz has become the de facto “Happy Warrior” of the 21st century in recent days — a moniker given to another popular Minnesota leader, the late vice president and Senator Hubert Humphrey.

It was first coined in 1924 by then-former Assistant Secretary of the Navy Franklin D. Roosevelt, who referred to popular New York governor Al Smith, the first Roman Catholic presidential nominee for a major party, as “the Happy Warrior of the political battlefield.”

Politicians who are able to challenge social norms and fight for human rights continually, yet remain genuinely positive, hopeful, and upbeat are a rare breed.

Humphrey — the then- 37-year-old mayor of Minneapolis — boldly risked humiliation at the 1948 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia when he delivered an iconic speech in favor of civil rights provisions being added to the party platform while the party was still filled with Southern segregationists.

For him, it was time to do what was right, regardless of the consequences, and he did so, fearlessly. Thirty-five delegates from the Mississippi delegation walked out, and the party was changed forever.

Walz had his 1948 moment in 1999. It was a different moment in a smaller space, perhaps, but one that challenged the world as we knew it at the time.

A gay student trusted Walz, then a high school teacher and football coach, enough to come out to him and propose a Gay Straight Alliance at the school. Not unlike Humphrey’s stance in 1948, in what was also a brave move even on the cusp of a new century, Walz not only supported the student but became the club’s founding faculty advisor.

Both men continued to passionately advocate for these respective issues and many others through every legislative position they held going forward throughout their careers, regardless of blowback.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speak at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Into the limelight

Both of these outspoken and upbeat Midwestern leaders had a date with destiny.

Humphrey, after representing Minnesota in the U.S. Senate for 15 years, was selected as vice president by then-Vice President Lyndon Johnson, who unexpectedly became president after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 23, 1963. The two men subsequently won a full term in a 1964 landslide election.

Four years later, Humphrey — who had unsuccessfully run for the presidential nomination in 1952 and 1960 — found himself thrust into that top role during the Democratic Party’s chaotic July convention in Chicago amidst political rivals, protests, and the aftermath of the assassinations of both Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy. Johnson, burdened by divisions over the Vietnam War and in failing health, had declined to run again that March.

Walz, who represented the first district of Minnesota for 12 years in the U. S. House before being elected governor, accepted an invitation on Tuesday from presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris to become her running mate. Harris — who officially cinched the nomination on Monday — was also thrust into the limelight after President Joe Biden decided not to seek a second term in July and endorsed Harris for the position.

Fearlessness with a smile

For Walz, who much like Humphrey is being called into higher service during unprecedented times, optimism under pressure is his superpower. He is unafraid to call out presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump, his running mate, U.S. Rep. J.D. Vance, the GOP, and the nefarious forces that are threatening to suppress the vote and bring authoritarian rule to the United States for the first time in its 248-year history.

Maintaining a sense of joy seems to be as much a priority to Walz as it was Humphrey. It is one of the traits he shares with Harris, something she has brought to every professional role she has ever held, Walz said after the vice president introduced her new running mate to the capacity crowd gathered at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

“She does it all with a sense of joy,” Walz said.

Walz is the quintessential counterpunch attack dog that is needed during this historically abbreviated campaign season. His no-nonsense instincts as an advocate, veteran, legislator, and coach will pack the punch that the first Black and South Asian woman to head a major party ticket needs as they face two of the most retrograde GOP opponents in decades.

Both Harris and Walz possess the joyful yet tough focus and energy that makes them a formidable team in a political season that has been emotionally and physically draining.

A very Philly response to the authentic nature of this ticket was on full display Tuesday, something that goes a long way in this region. It was a night of fiery speeches from city and state officials, with local crowd favorite DJ Diamond Kuts and an energetic drum corp providing the backdrop. The raucous response to almost everything Harris and Walz said capped off the evening.

The crowd reveled in Walz’ fearless, hard-hitting yet good-natured trolling of the opposition.

“He (Trump) froze in the face of the COVID crisis, he drove our economy into the ground, and make no mistake, violent crime was up under Donald Trump — not even counting the crimes he committed,” Walz said, which prompted loud applause and a spontaneous chant of, “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

Walz, who among other things is a passionate pro-choice and IVF advocate, also referred to his upbringing and values when addressing the post-Roe world families find themselves navigating.

“In Minnesota, we respect our neighbors and their personal choices that they make,” Walz said. “Even if we wouldn’t make the same choice for ourselves, there’s a golden rule: Mind your own damn business!”

The loud, raucous “Philly-tude” infused response to this line really impressed the candidate.

“These guys are after my heart, chanting ‘Mind your own damn business.’ That feels good, so thank you,” Walz exclaimed, smiling broadly.

Philadelphians in general are skeptical when it comes to performative politics, especially from people from outside of the region. They need proof almost immediately of whether the “ask” is authentic. The initial emotional commitment to the voters here is as important as how the candidates plan to help address the issues that affect their communities.

The “happy warrior” model especially resonates with Philadelphians — those who attended the rally appeared to like what they’ve heard from Walz so far.

Because with a few exceptions, the electorate here — especially the African American and young electorate — knows when they are being patronized or taken for granted. So far, the ticket seems to align with their gut instincts, but with a healthy dose of side-eye being held in reserve, because it’s Philadelphia, after all.