Faith, works, and votes cast: An inconvenient truth

ABOVE PHOTO: President Joe Biden, right, and pastor Dr. J. Louis Felton pray at a church service at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Amy V. Simmons

The mainstream media, Democratic Party, and internet swirl of the last two weeks following a subpar performance at the debate by presumptive Democratic nominee and President Joe Biden is missing the mark on so many levels. The proposed disenfranchisement of millions of 2024 primary election voters is one of them.

To be sure, to disregard over 900,000 votes in Pennsylvania alone, a key battleground state, weeks before the nominating convention may not have the desired effect they are seeking, and could reverberate down ballot — especially into the 2026 midterms. In addition, even suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris be either switched out now or replaced at the top of the ticket in 2028 could extend that undesired effect — a lot.

But one thing is clear: disenfranchise African American seniors (and increasingly middle-aged) voters by overriding the 2024 primary election results, ignore their demands, or downplay their importance at your own peril, especially in high-turnout districts.

This includes understanding the traditions and priorities of these constituencies.

President Biden’s acceptance of an invitation to speak at the 58th church anniversary service of Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ (COGIC) in West Oak Lane — a date in most Black church calendars that holds special significance — was a sign of deep respect.

As a seasoned politician who has served African American communities for decades, Biden knows how to carry himself in these venues. Traditionally, these churches were the only places where African Americans, Christian or not, could freely meet, express their views, and organize around issues affecting the community, especially voting rights — a spirit that continues to this day in many congregations.

President Joe Biden prays at a church service at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Philadelphia

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

It is also about being authentic as a politician and fellow human traveler — not in a proselytizing manner but as a servant leader, something that Mt. Airy COGIC Pastor J. Louis Felton sought to clarify on Sunday.

“We are separated, but not divorced,” Felton said, referring to the separation of church and state, and addressing the perceived conflict of interest. “And since we are not divorced, we still have visitation rights. The president has a right to be here.”

A president’s visit goes a long way with church congregants. When Biden told those attending the service on Sunday that he tried to walk his faith in his life and as president, many present affirmed his statement verbally or by nodding.

He explained how during his career he began a tradition where he would attend worship services at the historic Bethel AME Church after attending 7:30 Mass at his home church. As a senator and later as vice president, Biden and his family became close to Bethel’s then pastor and now Bishop Silvester S. Beaman, who has provided spiritual guidance for the family through tragedies like son Beau Biden’s illness and death, and wise counsel on other issues pertinent to the African American community and beyond. Beaman currently serves as chair of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States.

The Black church inspires him, the president said.

“I’ve always felt the power of your faith — in good times and in the tough times,” Biden told the West Oak Lane congregation. “The fact is, as Scripture says, ‘All things work together for good to those who love God and are called according to his purpose.’ Our purpose is to serve others. That’s our purpose. To know everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect. To know faith without works is dead. We’re all called to be doers in the world.”

Every election cycle, when it comes to the African American community, one of the main media missteps is ignoring the power of history, especially when it comes to long-standing traditions like appealing to potential voters in such a personally revered space. A space that contains such power that many of those churches have been subject to terrorism, arson, and bombings over the years, yet rebuild and continue to thrive. A space where sacred and secular concerns have coexisted for decades.

The tendency to overlook or interpret these expressions of loyalty and support as blind allegiance without exploring this history is problematic. Context is key.

And the fact is this — for the most part, African Americans tend to vote their interests. They factor in how politicians respond to — or ignore — them through actions and mutual respect. If some feel that they are getting that from the GOP, they’ll vote GOP. If some feel that they get that from the Democratic Party or independents, they’ll vote for those candidates. Even the decision not to vote hinges on those concerns and how they are met.

It is also a mistake to assume that something like a candidate’s age or the changes that accompany the normal aging process would ever be more important to this constituency than that leaders’ plans to address gun violence, housing, and food insecurity, healthcare, and education issues they are dealing with every day. For incumbents, the pressure for those plans to translate into actions increases exponentially.

African Americans in general tend to be “don’t tell me, show me” people. Showing up is a large part of it, an important first step.

A Mt. Airy COGIC congregant who identified herself as Mother Brown, who is a senior citizen, spoke plainly about the visit and the current narrative. The president’s visit on such a special day in the church’s history was wonderful and an honor — she likes the president and voted for him, she said. As far as the whole age and ability drama, Brown has thoughts.

“We’ve had old presidents before, and three years is not a big age difference to be talking about,” she said. “It’s not like they’re (Trump and Biden) are not in the same generation.”

Speaking of generations, this view is not limited to seniors, congregants, or community super voters.

A 35-year-old West Oak Lane resident and regular voter who identified herself as Christine T., was glad that she and her neighbors, especially children, were able to witness history in their community. She also feels the drama surrounding Biden’s age is overblown, and that the president is performing well for someone of his age.

“ I don’t think that he’s so far up in age [that the things he does] are that bad,” she said as she and other neighbors waited to catch a glimpse of the president’s motorcade.

Naturally, the only support that ultimately counts are actual votes cast leading up to 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is November 5. The final day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is October 21. The last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot is October 29.