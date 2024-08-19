Guest Commentary Minority voices matter in this election: A call to educate, vote, and unify

By George Fernandez

President & CEO, Color & Culture

Nearly two-thirds of the population of the City of Philadelphia is part of a minority race (source: U.S. Census). This means that collectively, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) account for a majority of the city’s population. Yet, for too long we have allowed our voices and viewpoints to be cancelled out by our own inaction and inability to find unity. Historically, voter registration and voter turnout for minority groups has been substantially lower than our white counterparts. There’s plenty of debate over why, but what we really need to be focusing on is the how.

How can we be sure minority voices are heard in this election?

It really comes down to personal responsibility. Voting is our right, and our civic duty. And the beauty of this is that regardless of race, age, income, or education level, each vote counts equally…but only if it’s cast. For every minority within and beyond the borders of Philadelphia, the importance of your vote cannot be overstated. It is the single most accessible and impactful action you can take to stand up for injustice and create a better world for our future generations. As we inch closer toward Election Day on Tuesday, November 5, here is how we all need to step up and do our part to be active and informed constituents.

A call to educate

Be an informed voter! Consider what issues matter the most to you and do your research. Look to multiple, trusted sources and be a smart consumer of media. Take your civic duty seriously and prepare for Election Day just like you would prepare to make any other important decision in your life. Imagine if even just 10% more voters did this than last election cycle. What a profound difference it would make on accurately reflecting the viewpoints of our minority voters!

A call to vote

Make a plan to GOTV (get out the vote) on or before November 5. There are so many resources available that are designed specifically to help voters like Pennsylvania’s website www.votespa.com. Don’t let any obstacle stand in your way from voting! There are solutions for those with disabilities, non-English speakers, and people who need transportation or other assistance. Don’t treat this election day like any other day.

And don’t take a passive approach to casting your vote. Have a plan, commit to it, and treat Election Day like the important day that it is.

A call to unify

And most importantly, keep in mind that the results of any election are only as divisive as we allow them to be. One of the biggest challenges of our society is to put away our pride after an election and come together in unity to support whatever leaders were elected. We may not agree with a decision, but it’s the outcome we must learn to live peacefully with. Any effort spent undermining a new leader is shooting ourselves in the foot. Our time is far better spent seeking unity and finding common ground to move forward. Being in total agreement all the time isn’t likely or necessary, but showing respect is essential for living in a unified society.

The point I want to drive home to our minority communities, especially in the City of Philadelphia, is that your voice matters this election day. And the best way to make sure it’s heard and counted is to be an active and informed voter. Sitting this one out just because you don’t like any of the candidates or feel overwhelmed by the amount of information being shared isn’t an excuse. Our vote is our voice. Be anything but silent this Election Day!

George Fernandez is the president & CEO of Color & Culture, a multicultural, multichannel full-service marketing agency that equips the public and private sector to utilize cultural intelligence to make a more powerful reach into Pennsylvania’s increasingly diverse marketplace.