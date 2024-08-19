On day one…

The Pennsylvania delegation to the Democratic National Convention played breakfast host to many people, including Gov. Tim Walz.

State Senator and Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairman Sharif Street (pictured left) takes a photo with his father, former Philadelphia Mayor John F. Street, at the morning gathering. (Photo/Denise Clay-Murray)

By Denise Clay-Murray

Pennsylvania Democrats were treated to eggs, bacon, and fiery speeches this morning as part of the opening caucus meeting at the Democratic National Convention.

About 150 of the 227 delegates — 187 of them voting members —- came to the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago to listen to a variety of speakers and to exchange ideas on ways they can make sure Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz win the presidency in November.

Walz called on the delegation to help get Harris and himself over the finish line. This campaign is about bringing politics back to its basics, he said.

“Politics is a means to an end, Walz said. “And that end is a better society. Politics can be done with joy and kindness and decency, and you can still kick the other guy’s butt!”

He was preceded by Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was touted as a possible vice-presidential running mate for Harris. While Pennsylvania can be a tough state to win and the races are often tough, he expressed confidence in the delegates to get the job done.

“When we put our shoulder to the wheel and show folks what’s at stake, they’ll show up,” he said. “And when they show up, we win.”

The delegation was also visited by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Tonight, everyone will be hearing from President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and in a continuance of the parade of other possible vice-presidential hopefuls who were in play before Harris chose Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

***********************************************************

The Philadelphia Sunday SUN and Philadelphia Hall Monitor’s coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention is also sponsored by The Chris Murray Report on WURD, Tyler Made Media, Richard Rodriguez and family, a donor who wishes to remain anonymous, and readers like you. Thank you.