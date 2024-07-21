Image

7:41 AM / Monday July 22, 2024

21 Jul 2024

President Biden ends his campaign, endorses Harris who praises his ‘patriotic’ decision

July 21, 2024 Category: Election 2024

In a historic move, President Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential election.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.

Biden’s decision came on the heels of a poor debate performance that prompted many rank-and-file Democratic lawmakers to urge him to withdraw from the race.

