Rock the Vote

Former President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By Denise Clay-Murray

Under normal circumstances, a concert featuring two artists who have won numerous Grammy Awards and the Academy Award for Best Original Song would not only cost you some pretty big bucks, but probably wouldn’t be considered the opening act.

But that’s what happened on Monday when John Legend and Bruce Springsteen served as the opening acts for former President Barack Obama at a get-out-the-vote rally at Temple University’s Liacouras Center.

Since Tuesday was the last day to get a mail-in ballot in person to vote, the trio joined Mayor Cherelle Parker, Sen. Bob Casey, Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, State Rep. and Democratic Auditor General candidate Malcolm Kenyatta, and others to encourage people to make a plan to make their voices heard.

Bruce Springsteen arrives to perform at a campaign rally with former President Barack Obama supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

“If you’ve got a mail-in ballot, return it right now,” Obama said. “You don’t want to be waking up and looking at it. You don’t want to be that person who forgot. Don’t wait. If you’re going to vote on Election Day, November 5, go to I will vote.com and make a plan.”

Obama was on the stump for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. He talked about the choice America faces in this election and just how close the race is at the moment.

It’s a closeness that had the former president scratching his head a little. Which is why it’s so important that everyone gets their friends and family to the polls.

John Legend speaks at a campaign rally with former President Barack Obama supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

“We know this election is going to be tight,” he said. “It shouldn’t be, but it will be because a lot of Americans are still struggling. We have been through a lot over the last few years: a historic pandemic that wreaked havoc on communities and businesses, and then disruptions from the pandemic caused price hikes and that put a strain on family budgets, and people started feeling like no matter how hard they worked, they were just treading water. So, I get why people might want to shake things up. I understand that. What I cannot understand is why anyone would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you because there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself.”

On the other hand, Harris has made a career out of standing up for those needing a champion, Obama said.

“She’ll go after corporations that unfairly jack up prices,” he said. “She has plans to make it easier for you to build and buy a home.

She’s got plans to limit out-of-pocket prescription costs. She’s got a plan to give a tax cut to 100 million middle-class and working Americans, and if Congress passes a bill to restore the reproductive freedom that women had for nearly 50 years, the freedom that Donald Trump, brags about taking away, Kamala Harris will sign it.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.